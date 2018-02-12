Anti-Semitic GOP Contender Nehlen Banned From Twitter After Racist Meghan Markle Tweet

Wisconsin candidate superimposed image of dark-skinned ‘Cheddar Man’ over face of Prince Harry’s fiancee, leading to outcry on social media

ed note–yet more prima facie evidence as to why the entire WN/Alt-right paradigm–as pertains any rational plan in defeating the eternal menace–is a complete waste of time and why anyone who has vested any hopes or energy into this particular political venture has bought for themselves a one-way bus ticket to Nowheresville.

Had he an ounce of political sophistication (or just downright common sense) the very least he could have done is to make the claim that agents working for Judea, Inc hacked into his account and did this without his knowledge or permission in order to unfairly smear him and destroy whatever slim chances he had in this campaign, characterizing it as ‘fake news’, which has become a household word now in the age of Trump. Instead, he stupidly stood proudly by his (apparently) deliberate act of denigrating a young woman (who simply because of the accident of her birth, happens to be part black) that after months of fawning adoration by the JMSM has become a princess in the eyes of billions of people around the world.

Like the disaster that took place in Charlottesville, Va last summer, where the ‘alt-right’ came out in droves–not to protest the wars in the Middle East, not to protest AIPAC, the ADL, or Judaic control of the mainstream media, but rather, to raise holy hell over the planned removal of statues of Confederate leaders–what this latest drama shows is the manner by which these elements (much like the morons participating in the ‘Arab Spring’ who cooperated with the plans of removing one Zionist controlled puppet with his near-identical twin) represent an unfortunate fact of nature where stupidity seems to run stronger when it takes place in higher numbers and the manner by which these emotionally-driven elements wind up enlisting themselves in the service of the very same enemies against which they claim to be fighting due to their refusal to fight smart.

Twitter has suspended the account of alt-right GOP candidate Paul Nehlen after he was accused of racism for a tweet about Meghan Markle, fiancée of British royal Prince Harry.

Nehlen, who is seeking to unseat House Speaker Paul Ryan in Wisconsin’s November primaries, has not spoken out about the suspension.

In the tweet, he superimposed a picture on Markle’s image of the reconstructed appearance of Cheddar Man, an ancient Briton who experts now believe was dark skinned after conducting DNA tests on his 9,000-year-old remains.

A Twitter spokesperson told Newsweek on Monday morning that “while we normally do not comment on individual accounts, I can confirm that we have permanently suspended this account for repeated violations of our terms of service.”

In recent months, Twitter has removed accounts that have spread racist or abusive messages as it seeks to make the platform more user friendly.

In a series of postings on his Facebook account late Sunday under the #ShallNotCensor hashtag, Nehlen seemed to allude to the suspension. One image shows a dam with the word censorship and the Star of David symbol on it. Newsweek has contacted Nehlen for comment on the suspension.

On Sunday, he defended the Markle posting, claiming he was protesting claims that “whites never existed.”

“Publishing an article disappearing whites or dispossessing whites of their homelands is wrong; made worse when claiming ‘science’ to ‘prove’ whites never existed,” he tweeted before the suspension. “I made a joke of it. It’s not a laughing matter, so I chose to laugh about it.”

Nehlen has been described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as “a defiant mouthpiece for the racist ‘alt-right,’” and in January was suspended from Twitter for a week for violating rules banning anti-Semitic content.

The ban came after he published a “Jewish media” list of reporters at news organizations with Stars of David superimposed on their pictures.

In a January appearance on the radio show of former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke, Nehlen said his expulsion from the right-wing populist Breitbart website “reveals to me that, in fact, Jews control the media.”

President Donald Trump has previously praised Nehlen for his support.