Jewish professor at Northeastern University says he wants Trump ‘dead’

A well-known political economist said last week during a public lecture that he wouldn’t mind seeing President Trump dead.

“Sometimes, I want to just see him impeached other times, quite honestly — I hope there are no FBI agents here — I wouldn’t mind seeing him dead,” Northeastern University Professor Barry Bluestone said in response to a question about how the country could move forward, according to a Boston Globe report.

Video of the lecture, which was uploaded Monday to YouTube, quickly attracted attention and anger, and university officials distanced themselves from his remarks.

“Professor Bluestone’s comments do not reflect the views of Northeastern University,” Renata Nyul, a spokeswoman for the Boston school, said. “The university and its leaders steadfastly oppose violence in all its forms.

“While faculty members are free to express controversial opinions, the university cannot provide a public platform for comments that could be construed to condone violence,” she said. “As a result, we have decided to take down the video of this event.”

Bluestone, founding director of the university’s Dukakis Center for Urban and Regional Policy from 1999 to 2015 and founding dean of the School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs from 2006 to 2012, did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.

The professor told Fox News on Thursday that he had apologized for using those words, which he did not mean literally. He said he instead meant to convey that he wished Trump would disappear from the White House.

“This president has created such deep divisions in the country,” Bluestone told Fox News. “I’ve never seen in my life such anger and division.”

His comments sparked anger on social media, with calls for him to be fired or jailed.

“This ‘Professor’ — Barry Bluestone — should be investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation!” one Twitter user wrote. “If for no other reason, to make an example; to discourage such irresponsible deportment.”