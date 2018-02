Paul Nehlen Blames ADL For Twitter Ban

ed note–again, as we pointed out in the recent ed note dealing with Nehlen’s ‘Twitter ban’, what this little drama represents is the utter, hopeless, insipid stupidity of the entire ‘alt-right’ paradigm in doing battle against an organized and powerful enemy that seeks our complete ruination and destruction.

That he thought ‘black-facing’ the soon-to-be bride (who is guilty of nothing more than the accident of her birth in having an African-American mother) was a good strategy in helping along his political aspirations, paired with the fact that he is now blaming the closure of his twitter account on a ‘vast Jewish conspiracy against whites’ underscores yet again how the white-centric neighborhood has become an absolutely indispensable tool in helping further along Jewish interests and their agenda, all the while thinking they are fighting ‘duh good fight’ in saving western civilization.

What’s worse is that as of this moment, there is yet to be found a SINGLE alternative news outlet criticizing Nehlen’s ‘strategy’ in this matter for its utter stupidity, and even worse than that is the tsunami of praise and support he is receiving by all the usual suspects which is being screen-captured and used in painting all opponents of Jewish power as racists and haters.

The Jewish Daily Forward

Congressional candidate Paul Nehlen has grown closer to white nationalist leaders and thinkers in recent months.

Twitter

Congressional candidate Paul Nehlen has grown closer to white nationalist leaders and thinkers in recent months.

After being banned from Twitter, “alt-right” congressional candidate Paul Nehlen said Monday that his removal from the social media service was illegal election interference done at the behest of the Anti-Defamation League and possibly the British government.

Nehlen has repeatedly associated himself with white supremacists and was previously suspended from Twitter for a week for publishing anti-Semitic posts. But the final straw was likely a tweet superimposing the head of “Cheddar Man,” a dark-skinned 9,000-year-old Mesolithic man “rebuilt” from the DNA of a skeleton in southwest England, on the body of Meghan Markle, the fiancee of Great Britain’s Prince Harry.

In a Facebook statement on Monday, Nehlen noted Twitter’s partnership with the ADL, which he called “a pro-censorship extremist organization” that had a mission to “suppress right-wing political speech.” He also speculated that Britain “may also be involved in this unlawful election interference,” and promised to file a complaint with the Federal Election Commission.

Nehlen has repeatedly threatened the ADL, including last week, when he appeared on a YouTube show that frequently hosts white supremacists and promised to revoke the organization’s not-for-profit status when he was elected to Congress. ““Mark my words, they are gonna be be sorry that they came after me because I will never, ever back down,” he said.

Twitter does not normally explain its suspensions publicly, but a spokesperson told NPR that Nehlen had repeatedly violated the site’s terms of service.

Nehlen hopes to unseat Speaker of the House Paul Ryan in the Republican primary in their Wisconsin district in August. Nehlen ran against Ryan in 2016 and lost 84%-16%.