UN Slams Israel for Jailing Ahed Tamimi

PALESTINE CHRONICLE – Israel is violating the international Convention on the Rights of the Child by detaining a Palestinian teenager for slapping an Israeli soldier, UN human rights experts said on Tuesday. After an incident in which she slapped an Israeli soldier, Ahed Tamimi, 17, appeared before an Israeli military court on Tuesday. The UN experts called for her release, saying that future hearings should be held in strict accordance with international legal standards. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

