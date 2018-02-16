Arab experts outline ‘positive’ aspects of Trump’s Jerusalem recognition



Highlighting the Turkish role in supporting Islamic issues ————————————————– ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS – The Hamas-affiliated Al-Risala website on Tuesday republished an article from a Turkish news agency summarizing the positive aspects of U.S. President Donald Trump’s December 6 recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The positive aspects of the American move are based on the analysis of three experts on international relations and international law, and include the following points: Exposing the American position as being biased in favor of Israel

Raising international support for the recognition of the city of “Al-Quds” (the Arabic name for Jerusalem -ed.) and of “Palestine”

Formulation of a unified Arab position despite existing differences of opinion

Increasing popular Arab and Islamic awareness of the Palestinian problem

Strengthening international solidarity with the Palestinians

The undermining of security as a result of the normalization with Israel

Highlighting the Turkish role in supporting Islamic issues who declared he would "no longer accept" any peace plan proposed by the United States in wake of Trump's decision on Jerusalem. Hamas initially reacted angrily to Trump's Jerusalem move, as did Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, head of longtime Hamas rival Fatah,he would "no longer accept" any peace plan proposed by the United States in wake of Trump's decision on Jerusalem. Hamas urged the PA to cut off ties with the United States, after U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman criticized the PA's response to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Mousa Abu Marzouk, a member of Hamas's political bureau who is one of the most senior members of the organization, recently said that the Oslo Accords signed between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in 1993 are long dead and that all existing arrangements have nothing to do with those accords.

