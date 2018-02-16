How They Do It– Violent, deranged, inbred, feral Jewess Sarah Silverman Calls On Jews To Stand Up For Palestinian Ahed Tamimi

ed note–yes, this is the very same violent, deranged, inbred, feral Jewess Silverman who bragged she ‘hoped the Jews did kill Jesus Christ’ and who then added the addendum that she would ‘f***ing do it again in a second’ if given the chance, as well as her recent statement that laws aimed at protecting unborn humans from being chopped to pieces to their deaths made her want to ‘eat’ an aborted fetus who is now in damage control mode in speaking up for the ‘children’ of Palestine.

The Jewish Daily Forward

The arrest of Ahed Tamimi, a 17-years old Palestinian girl arrested after being filmed slapping an Israeli soldier near her West Bank home, has evolved into an international debate, pitting human rights groups against the government in Jerusalem and pro-Israel groups.

Now, comedian Sarah Silverman is weighing in on Tamimi’s side and urging fellow Jews to do the same, even if it means parting with the Israeli government. “Jews have to stand up EVEN when — ESPECIALLY when — the wrongdoing is BY Jews/the Israeli government,” Silverman tweeted Thursday.

Urge Israel to free Ahed, a 17-year-old Palestinian activist facing 10 years in prison. Nothing she has done can justify her continued detention.

Silverman promoted an email campaign launched by Amnesty International which called on supporters to write to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and protest Tamimi’s detention. “There is nothing Ahed Tamimi has done that can justify the continuing detention of a 17-year-old child,” Amnesty wrote in its appeal.