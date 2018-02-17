By Way Of Deception – Israeli ‘Journalist’ Poses As Syrian Refugee, Travels To Germany, Joins Islamists, Just ‘To Prove A Point’
PERFECT CAMOUFLAGE: ZVI JECHESKELI AS SHEIKH KHALED ABU SALAAM AKA ABU HAMSA
SOTT – The challenge was to find out whether a Muslim fundamentalist can legally enter Germany and make contacts with fellow Islamists. For his daredevil tour, with the help of acting and retired Mossad agents, he transformed into Sheikh Khaled Abu Salaam, aka Abu Hamsa. CONTINUE READING
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
This entry was posted on 02/17/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0.
You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.