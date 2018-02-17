«

By Way Of Deception – Israeli ‘Journalist’ Poses As Syrian Refugee, Travels To Germany, Joins Islamists, Just ‘To Prove A Point’


Zvi Jecheskeli

PERFECT CAMOUFLAGE: ZVI JECHESKELI AS SHEIKH KHALED ABU SALAAM AKA ABU HAMSA

SOTT – The challenge was to find out whether a Muslim fundamentalist can legally enter Germany and make contacts with fellow Islamists. For his daredevil tour, with the help of acting and retired Mossad agents, he transformed into Sheikh Khaled Abu Salaam, aka Abu Hamsa. CONTINUE READING

 

This entry was posted on 02/17/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: