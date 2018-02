Israeli soldiers facilitate Jewish settlers in beating up a Palestinian man (VIDEO)

Video of a young Palestinian man being beaten by Jewish settlers in Jerusalem’s Old City, has sparked renewed debate about the presence of Israeli soldiers in the area. The attack happened outside the al Aqsa Mosque compound. Israeli forces had let the settlers into the mosque, the third holiest site in Islam. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

