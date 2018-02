POLAND – Israel Foreign Minister To Hold Urgent Discussion Over Polish PM’s Remarks

ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS – Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) announced on Saturday night that she will hold an urgent discussion at the Foreign Ministry following the latest statements by the Polish prime minister on the Holocaust.

“The words of the Polish prime minister are serious and require an apology to the Jewish people for distorting the memory of the Holocaust. We cannot accept such outrageous comparisons. In light of the continuing crisis in this matter with the Polish government, I intend to convene an urgent meeting with the relevant parties at the Foreign Ministry,” Hotovely said.