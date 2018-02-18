In call with Polish PM, Netanyahu rails at claim Jews also assisted in perpetrating the Holocau$t

Mateusz Morawiecki asserted on Saturday ‘there were Polish perpetrators, just as there were Jewish perpetrators’–Netanyahu: ‘I told him there’s no basis for this comparison’

ed note–as tedious as this is and as much as all sane persons living on God’s green earth are (or at least should be) sick to death of being constantly carpet-bombed with endless discussion concerning the ‘holy of holies’–meaning the Hollerco$t and all its attending Judaic suffering–there are actually vitally important implications associated with this to which all should pay close attention and consider.

1. What has Judea, Inc’s panties in a pinch here is the fact that Poland’s latest legislative move underscores that at an official, state-organized level, a western government is now crying ‘no mas’. They have reached the saturation point which all Gentiles systems and societies have reached throughout history where Judaic overreach, Judaic greed, and Judaic avarice and aggression (otherwise referred to admiringly by Jews themselves as ‘chutzpah’) has finally resulted in blowback, or, as others would would rightly characterize it–the inescapable gravity of Newton’s 3rd law dealing with inertia, that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.

And, just so that there is no mistake about this–what it portends is that there is more to come. It is the proverbial ‘camel’s nose under the tent’ that opens the door for even more ‘adjustments’ to take place concerning the rigidly-controlled Hollerco$t narrative. Now, not only are people allowed to entertain alternative ‘theories’ as to what took place, but indeed–as in the recent legislation adopted by the Polish government–metes out the same kind of criminal charges used in Hollerco$t denial laws.

Furthermore, let all understand that Poland did not just do this all on her lonesome. Just on one issue alone–that of the United States–she would have had to have consulted with America ahead of time as to just what her plans were on this matter, and if not receiving approval for it, having gotten at least passive acceptance that this was coming, despite the posturing that America has done in the aftermath calling it an ‘unfortunate’ development.

And–last but not least, in underscoring the inherent sense of duplicity, dishonesty, and downright hypocrisy that attends all things where organized Jewish interests are concerned–the statement on the part of the Polish PM that some Jews’ participated in the great ‘HC’ that has now resulted in all the typical Judaic theatrics is part of the very same narrative which Jews themselves have utilized for over half a century vis a vis the ‘kapos’ who are said (in the most disparaging terms and invective) to have assisted the Germans in perpetrating the ‘evil of all evils’ taking place in human history, to wit–

‘The German concentration camps depended on the cooperation of trustee inmates who supervised the prisoners. Known as Kapos, these trustees carried out the will of the Nazi camp commandants and guards, and were often as brutal as their SS counterparts. Some of these Kapos were Jewish, and even they inflicted harsh treatment on their fellow prisoners. For many, failure to perform their duties would have resulted in severe punishment and even death, but many historians view their actions as a form of complicity. After the war, the prosecution of Kapos as war criminals, particularly those who were Jewish, created an ethical dilemma which continues to this day…’–from the Jewish Virtual Library

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he had spoken with his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, by phone following Morawiecki’s comments the day before to the effect that Jews had also perpetrated the Holocaust.

Netanyahu said he told Morawiecki that Israel did not accept the statement.

“I told him there’s no basis for this comparison, between the act of Poles and the acts of Jews during the Holocaust,” Netanyahu told Israeli reporters following a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

Responding to calls for Israel to recall its ambassador in Poland to Israel, the prime minister said the government was trying to resolve the issue without taking such a dramatic measure, but “all options are on the table.”

Netanyahu said Israel planned to send a Foreign Ministry delegation to Poland in order to clarify Israel’s issues with the recently passed Polish law that sparked the ongoing clash between the two countries. The law makes illegal some claims about the Holocaust, including accusing the Polish government or nation of having taken part in it.

Netanyahu stressed the differences between Jews who collaborated with the Nazis under the threat of a certain death sentence and the non-Jewish Europeans who volunteered to help the Nazis in large numbers.

The prime minister said he spoke with the Polish leader for a long time in order to reach an understanding, including citing a specific, personal instance of willing Polish collaboration with the Nazis.

“I gave him an example from my wife’s family. They were hidden by Poles — by righteous gentiles,” he said.

“But as the Germans were leaving the city, the Poles ran after the fleeing Germans and said, ‘There are more Jews hiding here.’ And they killed my wife’s grandfather,” Netanyahu said. “If he says this is about investigating the truth. Here’s an example — investigate the truth.”

In its attempt to highlight the fault of Nazi Germany for the Holocaust, Poland seemed to have opened the door for historical revision, he said.

“You can’t fix one distortion with another distortion,” Netanyahu said.

Earlier Sunday, the Polish government seemed to try to minimize the fallout from the prime minister’s comments.

A statement by Morawiecki’s office said his claim that Jews were among the perpetrators of the Holocaust was not anti-Semitic and did not intend to deny the genocide of European Jewry during World War II.

The Polish premier’s remarks on Saturday “should be interpreted as a sincere call for open discussion of crimes committed against Jews during the Holocaust, regardless of the nationality of those involved in each crime,” it said.

His comments, the statement continued, “were by no means intended to deny the Holocaust, or charge the Jewish victims of the Holocaust with responsibility for what was a Nazi German-perpetrated genocide.”

Morawiecki has “repeatedly and categorically” rejected anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial, his office said, adding that Warsaw “wants to continue dialogue with Israel in the spirit of truth and mutual trust.”

“Attempts to equate the crimes of Nazi German perpetrators with the actions of their victims — Jewish, Polish, Romani among others — who struggled for survival should be met with resolute, outright condemnation,” it said.

On Saturday, Morawiecki was rejecting criticism of the new law at the Munich Security Conference, when he was asked by an Israeli journalist if sharing his family’s history of persecution in Poland would be outlawed under the new legislation.

“Of course it’s not going to be punishable, [it’s] not going to be seen as criminal to say that there were Polish perpetrators, as there were Jewish perpetrators, as there were Russian perpetrators, as there were Ukrainian; not only German perpetrators,” he told Yedioth Ahronoth’s Ronen Bergman.

Morawiecki said the law aimed to prevent falsely attributing Nazi crimes in Poland under Nazi occupation to Polish government policy at the time. He said that last year Polish embassies had to respond 260 times to statements referring to “Polish death camps.”

He said the Polish people generally aided their “Jewish brothers and sisters” during the war, and the lines between Holocaust victims and perpetrators was becoming increasingly blurred.

Morawiecki’s comments were met with fierce backlash in Israel, with some politicians accusing him of anti-Semitism, setting off a new chapter in an angry dispute over Poland’s Holocaust complicity legislation.

In his initial response Saturday, Netanyahu called his Polish counterpart’s comment “outrageous.”

“There is a problem here of lack of understanding of history and lack of sensitivity to the tragedy of our people,” he said.

Hours later, Morawiecki drew further criticism from Israeli politicians and Jewish groups after he paid his respects at the grave of Polish fighters who collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

The Polish prime minister’s office on Saturday tweeted a photo of Morawiecki with his hands clasped at the grave of fighters from a Polish underground military unit, known as the Holy Cross Mountains Brigade. He lit a candle and laid a wreath at the Munich grave site.

The unit, which was rooted in a far-right prewar political movement, had also fought Germans. For tactical reasons, it collaborated with the Germans late in the war to focus on fighting communists, who were laying the groundwork for what would be decades of Soviet-backed rule.

In recent weeks, Israeli officials have sharply criticized the legislation that criminalizes blaming Poland as a nation for crimes committed by Nazi Germany. Israeli critics have accused Poland of seeking to use the law to whitewash the role of some Poles who helped Germans kill Jews during the war. Holocaust scholars estimate that Poles might have either killed or helped Germans kill as many as 180,000 to 200,000 Jews.

Polish authorities say they just want to protect Poland from being depicted as a collaborator of the Nazis when the country was Adolf Hitler’s victim and suffered through nearly six years of war and occupation.