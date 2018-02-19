How They Do It– ‘Video games and media violence play no role in mass shootings’

ed note–recall that in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, those few informed and sane voices who had the temerity to suggest that what had just taken place was a case of the chickens coming home to roost vis a vis American support for Israel’s bloodthirsty behavior in the region (to say nothing of the fait accompli of the mass murder of hundreds of thousands of Iraqis, courtesy of Uncle Sam’s ‘Operation Desert Storm’) were shouted down as ‘anti-American’ and as ‘apologists for terrorism’.

Instead, the narrative that was IMMEDIATELY force-fed down the throats of Americans was that this was the result of America’s ‘inherent goodness’ and that those who perpetrated it were driven by nothing more than envy and hatred for a people who were ‘free’ and noble.

And as a result, the Jews got the war they wanted and with every bomb, bullet, and blast that then resulted in millions being killed, and Americans for the most part to this very day sit perfectly content with it all and with few to no moral reservations about what was done.

Likewise with the latest manifestation of–not chickens, but rather–vultures coming home to roost in the form of mass shootings in America. That this is the direct and INEVITABLE result of the concerted, generations-long program in psychological manipulation via media in creating a nation of remorseless, pitiless, violent and deranged individuals with no qualms about taking innocent human life courtesy of the mainstream media is a no brainer, and a simple litmus test for this can be performed in the following hypothetical, to wit–

Imagine for a moment a WILDLY popular video game or television series entitled ‘Sons of Liberty’ where white Christian males wage holy war against Jews and various members of the liberal media establishment (such as the author of this piece) by hunting them down and delivering a lil’ bit of home grown justice and this WILDLY popular program/video game depicted the vigilantes as heroes for doing so…Imagine then in the aftermath that suddenly, out of the blue, there erupted a string of copy-cat, real-life events that followed along the same plot line of the made-for TV/made-for-Nintendo script, where various powerful (real-life) individuals operating at the highest levels of the media and in groups such as the ADL, SPLC, World Jewish Congress, American Jewish Committee, etc, were being hunted down and ‘handled’ in mirrored image to what took place in the WILDLY popular television program/video game–

Do we imagine for a MICROSECOND that there would NOT be demands from powerful Jewish groups and liberal ‘experts’ (such as our esteemed author) screeching that this program, video game and all related memes from the same genre must be policed, regulated and outlawed?

Of course they would, and all anyone need do in fleshing out the real-life scenario to the above described hypothetical is to go back a few years and consider what took place immediately preceding the release of Mel Gibson’s movie The Passion of the Christ where Jewish groups screeched in thunderous unison that it was dangerous, inciting, and would lead to real-life violence against Jews as a result of its content.

The problem isn’t the 2nd Amendment, but rather the manner by which the 1st Amendment has been weaponized by Judea, Inc in its war against Gentiledom. Take the intoxicating, radioactive influence of the JMSM out of the equation and society will eventually return to its equilibrium, but as long as this deadly influence continues, the world will continue to slide towards its own oblivion as organized Jewish interests maintain all along and with a straight face that they had no incriminating responsiblity whatsoever to do with any of it.

rawstory.com

In the wake of the Valentine’s Day shooting at a Broward County, Florida high school , a familiar trope has reemerged: Often, when a young man is the shooter, people try to blame the tragedy on violent video games and other forms of media. Florida lawmaker Jared Moskowitz made the connection the day after the shooting, saying the gunman “was prepared to pick off students like it’s a video game.”

In January, after two students were killed and many others wounded by a 15-year-old shooter in Benton, Kentucky, the state’s governor criticized popular culture, telling reporters , “We can’t celebrate death in video games, celebrate death in TV shows, celebrate death in movies, celebrate death in musical lyrics and remove any sense of morality and sense of higher authority and then expect that things like this are not going to happen.”

But, speaking as a researcher who has studied violent video games for almost 15 years, I can state that there is no evidence to support these claims that violent media and real-world violence are connected. As far back as 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that research did not find a clear connection between violent video games and aggressive behavior. Criminologists who study mass shootings specifically refer to those sorts of connections as a “ myth .” And in 2017, the Media Psychology and Technology division of the American Psychological Association released a statement I helped craft, suggesting reporters and policymakers cease linking mass shootings to violent media, given the lack of evidence for a link.

A history of a moral panic

So why are so many policymakers inclined to blame violent video games for violence? There are two main reasons.

Particularly in the early 2000s, dubious evidence regarding violent video games was uncritically promoted . But over the years, confidence among scholars that violent video games influence aggression or violence has crumbled

Reviewing all the scholarly literature

My own research has examined the degree to which violent video games can – or can’t – predict youth aggression and violence. In a 2015 meta-analysis , I examined 101 studies on the subject and found that violent video games had little impact on kids’ aggression, mood, helping behavior or grades.

Any claims that there is consistent evidence that violent video games encourage aggression are simply false.

The role of professional groups

With so little evidence, why are people like Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin still trying to blame violent video games for mass shootings by young men? Can groups like the National Rifle Association seriously blame imaginary guns for gun violence?

A key element of that problem is the willingness of professional guild organizations such as the APA to promote false beliefs about violent video games. (I’m a fellow of the APA.) These groups mainly exist to promote a profession among news media, the public and policymakers, influencing licensing and insurance laws . They also make it easier to get grants and newspaper headlines. Psychologists and psychology researchers like myself pay them yearly dues to increase the public profile of psychology. But there is a risk the general public may mistake promotional positions for objective science.

It’s bad enough that these statements misrepresent the actual scholarly research and misinform the public. But it’s worse when those falsehoods give advocacy groups like the NRA cover to shift blame for violence onto nonissues like video games. The resulting misunderstandings delay efforts to address mental illness and other issues that are actually related to gun violence. It’s bad enough that these statements misrepresent the actual scholarly research and misinform the public. But it’s worse when those falsehoods give advocacy groups like the NRA cover to shift blame for violence onto nonissues like video games. The resulting misunderstandings delay efforts to address mental illness and other issues that are actually related to gun violence.