GERMANY – Israeli jew arrested for murder in Germany

Murderer faces extradition for crime committed in Ulm, Germany, during a nighttime burglary of a residence; suspects beat man to death, injured his 91-year-old mother, before fleeing to Italy, Israel.

————————————

YNET – A man, aged 34, was arrested in Ashkelon Monday on suspicion of a murder committed in Ulm, Germany last month. The arrest, executed with the assistance of Interpol, was carried out at the behest of German authorities, which are also asking for the suspect’s extradition.

According to German sources, the suspect was involved in two robberies around New Year, one of which culminated in a murder.

In the early morning hours of January 6, 2018, the man and an accomplice he met in prison broke into the Ulm apartment of a 91-year-old woman and her son, aged 59.

The woman’s son is said to have awoken during the break-in, and was badly beaten by the burglars due to his resistance. They then dragged him, via the stairs, to another room in the house, where they tied him up and gagged his mouth with tape.

They also attacked the elderly woman, who sustained bruises, took some cash and jewelry and fled the scene.

Despite her condition, the woman managed to call emergency services and the son was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to head wounds and suffocation.

The suspects fled the country to Italy, where they split up. German police asked the public for help in locating the perpetrators.

The accused returned to Israel and was arrested Monday. He will be remanded at the Jerusalem Magistrates’ Court Tuesday.