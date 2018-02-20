UK – More than 70 attend re-launch of UK Zionist party



TIMES OF ISRAEL – More than 70 people attended the re-launch event of Herut UK, the political Zionist party affiliated to World Herut in Israel. The party’s executive director, Karma Feinstein-Cohen, who came from Israel especially for the re-launch, spoke about the history of the movement while pro-Israel activist David Collier spoke about the legacy of Zionist founding father, Vladimir Jabotinsky. Lawyer Mark Lewis emphasised the importance of “unapologetic Zionism”, while the UK national director, Mandy Blumenthal, chaired the event and introduced Herut UK’s youth director, Harry Saul Markman. Arieh Miller, chief executive of the Zionist Federation, also attended the event, which was held in Loughton on Sunday night. Share this: Facebook

