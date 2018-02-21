FL Lawmaker Aide Fired For Peddling Conspiracy About Survivors of recent HS Massacre

continue reading
This entry was posted on 02/21/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
This entry was posted on 02/21/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by Roy on 02/21/2018 - 9:34
The problem isn’t guns; it the doping-up of teens with psychotropic drugs! Every single mass shooting was done by people on these drugs. FOCUS on THAT!
There are at least 300 Million guns floating around the USA. Even if outlawed tomorrow, it would have ne effect. That ship sailed a long time ago! Gun laws don’t prevent anything! It’s a bad joke, just as restraining orders are.