How They Do It– Jewish, militantly pro-Israel congressman blasts America’s ‘broken democracy’ for allowing NRA to ‘buy our elections’

ed note–from the webpage of our esteemed Hebraic congressman, pictured above (middle) at the AIPAC meeting–

‘Congressman Ted Deutch is a passionate supporter of Israel whose advocacy for a strong U.S.-Israel relationship stretches back to his youth. Ted spent his summers at Zionist summer camp, worked as a student activist in high school and college, and served in leadership roles on several local and national Jewish organizations throughout his professional career. Today, Ted serves as Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s influential Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee, where he continues to champion Israel’s security…Ted first gained national recognition as a leader in the pro-Israel community as a member of the Florida State Senate, where he passed the nation’s first law mandating that public pension funds not be invested in Iran’s illicit quest for nuclear weapons. His work led him to testify before Congress on Iran sanctions, hold strategy discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and eventually pass his own legislation in the House of Representatives to crack down on companies that financially support Iran’s nuclear weapons program…’

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) on Wednesday admitted that the proliferation of assault rifles in the United States shows that our democracy is “broken.”

“If a majority of Americans have long supported stricter gun control regulations but our elected officials who are supposed to represent the people have done nothing, does this mean that our democracy is broken?” Robert Schentrup, the older brother of fallen Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Carmen Schentrup, asked the congressman during CNN’s gun control town hall.

“Is our democracy broken?” Deutch mused. “A little bit.”

“When any organization spends tens of millions of dollars promoting the interests of gun corporations to influence what happens in our elections, then yes, our democracy is a little broken,” he said, referencing the National Rifle Association.

“Here’s the beauty of our democracy,” Deutch continued. “No matter how much money the NRA spends on political campaigns, millions and millions of dollars spent trying to convince people that representing the interests of gun companies is more important than standing up for America, no matter how much they spend, here’s why our democracy is great, because everything we’ve seen, from the 3,300 survivors of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, the leadership that has been shown is leading a movement that is so much stronger than money spent in political campaigns.”

The Florida Democrat went on to say that nearly “everyone in America” supports universal background checks for guns.