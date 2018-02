Fla. shooting survivor’s mother– ‘We have received death threats’

ed note–again, this now seemingly insurmountable problem didn’t start off this way. It started small and in a manner that if there had been both an ounce of sanity and unity of purpose within ‘the movement’, those who were sowing these weeds could have been stopped before too much damage had taken place.

Now however, the garden has been overtaken by the weeds and there is no reversing it, and even IF in this particular case these death threats are being sent by those pretending to be ‘truthers’, it doesn’t matter, because the ‘truth movement’ has now been branded permanently with the stigma of the ‘Sandy Hook Hoax’ and there is no escaping from it.