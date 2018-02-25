How They Do It– ‘Stop Blaming Mass Shootings On Mental Illness’

ed note–Keep in mind that as a group speaking in a coordinated manner, Jews characterize ‘anti-Shemitism’ and the violence that it produces as a ‘mental illness’.

However, as in the case involving the relatively recent phenomenon in America of mass shootings (when modern, military-style firearms have been available to and owned by the public for close to 100 years) our esteemed Hebraic makes it clear that any and all discussions involving ‘mental illness’ need to be stopped dead in their tracks, no pun intended.

The reason for this is obvious, as proven by organized Jewish interests themselves and the narrative that they employ on any given day.

As stated before, speaking in a coordinated manner, Jews characterize ‘anti-Shemitism’ and the violence that it produces as a ‘mental illness’. Furthermore, in justifying their coordinated attempts in silencing those ‘anti-Shemites’ who write or say baaaaad (honest) things about Jews, they draw the logical line between what people hear, read, and see with the development of thoughts and ideas that then turn into actions.

Ergo, according to the Jews’ own narrative, peoples’ behavior is the direct and inevitable by-product of what they are fed intellectually.

Therefore, in any discussion involving mass shootings in America, as well as any other phenomenon that could be characterized as unhealthy, dangerous, or in other ways not productive to the public good, inevitably in our search for the root causes of these various phenomena, any intelligent search must go towards mass media–what people see, hear and thus think. Like any standing structure that has collapsed and led to injury or loss of life, eventually investigators charged with finding out what happened look at the blueprints of that structure, make sure that code was followed, and then move on to how it was put together and whether or not crooked contractors cut corners, used substandard materials or in other ways, built something that could not bear its own weight due to either incompetence, negligence, or malfeasance.

And of course, contrary to what Alex Jones idiotically and deceptively asserts, the media isn’t owned by ‘the Arabs’. It is as Jewish as Judas Iscariot himself and a fact for which Jews proudly take credit on a regular basis, to wit–

Again, touching on a theme discussed here earlier, call to mind the over-the-top, concerted, unbearable, months-long SCREEEECHING campaign on the part of world Jewry in the run up to the release of Mel Gibson’s brilliant cinematic masterpiece ‘Passion of the Christ’. OpEds, public protests, boycotts, anything and everything that Judea, Inc could conjure up was used in trying to prevent (or else dampen the enthusiasm for) the release of this film, and for obvious reasons–The Jews, more than anyone else as the self-described ‘people of the book’, understand the effect that words, ideas, and images have on human behavior. It was referred to as ‘Christian torture porn’ and was the subject of incessant warnings concerning the ‘violence’ that it would produce amongst Jewry worldwide that would inevitably lead to another Hollerco$t.

Borrowing from another theme discussed here recently, does anyone doubt here for a second that if the Arabs, Catholics, Southern Baptists, Mormons or any other group of the non-Hebraic persuasion were to take over Hollywood and begin producing media content featuring heroes blowing up/shooting up synagogues and, almost by magic, VOILA–real-life copycat actions began taking place with the same kind of semi-regularity that we now see taking place with mass shootings, that Jews as a group would not be writing SCREECHING OpEds talking about the ‘mental illness’ of ‘anti-Shemtism’ and how the non-Jewish mass media was contributing towards it?

In short and in sum, our esteemed Hebraic author knows full well that the mental illness that has gripped America is the result of what has been force-fed into the American consciousness via his kith-n-kin in the JMSM, and in the interests of heading off any problematic investigation of just what has caused the collapse of this structure known as American society, is trying to ‘change the subject’ and veer public discussion away from who the crooked contractors are who have caused this disaster.

Justin Spiro, The Jewish Daily Forward

As a school social worker and child therapist, I have often been asked this question by various city and state agencies. When I try to explain the child’s unique struggles, I am abruptly interrupted and asked once again for the diagnosis, as if a four-digit DSM code could neatly summarize the student’s life.

I believe the fallacy of this scenario lies in the false equivalence between mental health and physical health. A quick swab of the throat can diagnose strep with near certainty; several weeks of therapy may be necessary to accurately diagnose a teen’s depression, and even then it is a working diagnosis that says little about the person overall.

“So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed,” President Trump tweeted on February 15, the day after the shooting. “even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!”

In the wake of the Parkland tragedy, people on both the left and the right have been discussing mental illness using a similarly flawed mindset. President Trump went so far as to propose institutionalizing people with mental illness. With the stakes so high, it is important to accurately define mental illness and create parameters for the discussion.

Mental illness can be loosely termed as any emotional or behavioral condition that creates significant functional impairment or subjective feelings of distress. Nationwide, 20 percent of teenagers experience a mental illness at some point during high school. The type and severity of the mental illness can vary widely. For instance, one anxious teenager may experience panic attacks and be deathly afraid of attending school. Another may never miss even a minute of class and be irrationally worried about failing tests. Beyond anxiety, we can discuss the teenager too depressed to get out of bed for the past two weeks or the student experiencing flashbacks after an assault.

These teens are all hypothetical, but I have worked with dozens of similar children over my career, and not one is likely to commit an act of violence, much less a mass shooting. In fact, persons suffering with mental illness are much more likely to be victims than perpetrators of violence. Yet, according to stakeholders across the political spectrum, we should be wary of those with “mental illness.”

Painting mental illness with one broad stroke is stigmatizing, scapegoating, and just plain wrong. It makes individuals less likely to seek care and complicates the course of treatment. It is difficult enough to experience depression or anxiety as a youth without being associated with mass violence.

Perhaps we can bring back the analogy between mental health and physical health to illustrate the point. During the Ebola crisis of 2014, a patient was quarantined in a New York hospital after testing positive for the virus. Ebola is a serious and contagious disease that warrants such severe measures. Why don’t we also quarantine persons with the common cold or with food poisoning? Such a question sounds ridiculous because it is, and it is equally absurd to treat the overwhelming majority of persons with mental illness as dangers to society.

I don’t have the answer to the broader question of how to prevent another Parkland, but as we embark on the nationwide conversation in search of solutions, let’s ensure we speak precisely and respect the human dignity of the most vulnerable among us.