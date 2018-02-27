UK – Britain officially announces it is preparing for war against Russia

SOTT – On Wednesday, February 21st, the UK’s Minister of Defence, Conservative Gavin Williamson, announced that the United Kingdom is changing its fundamental defence strategy from one that’s targeted against non-state terrorists (Al Qaeda, etc.), to one that’s targeted instead against three countries: Russia, China, and North Korea. He acknowledged that a massive increase in military spending will be needed for this, and that “savings” will have to be found in other areas of Government-spending, such as the health services, and in military spending against terrorism.
#1 by TruthOutJournal on 02/27/2018 - 9:34
…. the poor fools – When all along, all that was necessary was to attack the true parasites… what a waste.
#2 by Ozymandias on 02/27/2018 - 9:34
The ultra centerist and other UK neocon affiliates are always trying to sell us war, russophobia and other assortment of bad goods in our fair land but the people are Not buying it thanks to Alt-media online,also RT is very popular, they think it’s 2003 and when we All or nearly all fell to the WMDs Bull*@£,but we are quite enlightened Now,just look at a comment page on say the Guardian newspaper when the subject of Russia or Putin comes up,it’s usually pro Russia and Putin,We know it was the ,”RUSSIANS”,that hammered Isis and Al qeada,and that US fighter pilots that had orders Not to target them when they were in their thousands in open Syrian desert with US spy satellites watching on.The UK foriegn minister Boris Johnson can talk all he wants because he Will Not have any public support by the vast majority of people in Britain, especially as we know that it is Al qeada and reminants of isis militants that control Ghouta in Syria..
#3 by Ozymandias on 02/27/2018 - 9:34
P.S,Our leadera in the west are on the wrong side of history,their brains seem to only understand orders from their Zio overlords..