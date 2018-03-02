At Last! Iran ‘Celebrates’ Purim by Announcing Festival to Inaugurate Israel’s Demise

“Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Secretary-General of the International Conference on Supporting Palestinian Intifada and an international advisor to Iran’s Parliament Speaker, said at a press conference that the Hourglass Festival is “a symbol of the imminent collapse of the Zionist regime of Israel, as predicted by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.” (…)

BREAKING ISRAEL NEWS – Just like Persia, Iran’s predecessor, joyfully celebrated their intention to wipe out the Jewish People in the story of Purim, Iran announced on Tuesday the first annual Hourglass Festival to inaugurate the 25 year countdown until the predicted demise of the State of Israel. While making plans for the genocide bash, the Iranians would do well to remember how the original Purim story ended.

The festival is also aimed at the United States. According to its official website, the International Hourglass Festival is aimed at “collecting and introducing anti- Zionism productions by Muslims all over the world in order to disclose the beastly and anti-human measures of Israel and its supporters, particularly the US and Wahhabis.

The themes covered in the festival include the “Quds-occupier regime” (Israel) and human rights, oppression, Islamophobia and terrorism promotion; the “Zionist child-killing regime;” “Israel, a cancerous tumor;” and Israel, a “fake, racist and colonialist regime.”

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Secretary-General of the International Conference on Supporting Palestinian Intifada and an international advisor to Iran’s Parliament Speaker, said at a press conference that the Hourglass Festival is “a symbol of the imminent collapse of the Zionist regime of Israel, as predicted by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.”

In 2016, the Ayatollah Khomeini predicted that Israel will cease to exist within 25 years, which was reiterated in 2017 by Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army.

Amir-Abdollahian said he could not make public the details of the Islamic Republic’s plan to realize the Leader’s prediction, but he assured the media that the Israeli regime will undoubtedly collapse within 25 years.

“The Islamic Republic won’t allow the Zionists to play with the security of the sensitive region of Middle East. Iran and its allies in the region, who defeated terrorists, will never allow the Zionists to endanger the region’s security,” he added.

Unpredictably, he also praised US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“It as a great help for the Palestinians,” Amir-Abdollahian contended. “It united the Muslim world against Israel.”

Mahdi Qomi, the executive secretary of the Hourglass Festival explained that the festival will accept entries from fields including audio-visual productions, graphic design (poster, cartoons, etc.), mobile apps, mobile and web-based games, social media and websites, animation, motion-graphics and start-ups.

The festival will accept entries until April 21 when all the submitted works will be put on display to the public. The festival celebrations will coincide with Quds day, which takes place ever year on the last Friday of Ramadan and falls on June 8 this year. Quds day was initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians and to oppose Zionism and Israel.

The organizers will work with 2,400 anti-Israel nongovernmental organizations (NGO) in Europe, North America, Latin America, and Eastern Asia to promote the festival across the world, Qomi said.

The organizers will present a monetary prize of $1800 for the winner of each individual medium and a prize of $2700 to the winner of the entire festival.