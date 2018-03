NRA members condemn Trump’s moves on gun control as a ‘betrayal’

US president responds to Florida school shooting with calls for stricter background checks and raising minimum age for purchasing weapons brings resentment and feelings of betrayal to members of the gun lobby

Times of Israel

Following the February 14 school shooting in Florida, which killed 17 students and staff, Trump called for stricter background checks and a ban on bump stock devices that enable guns to fire like automatic weapons. He also backed more controversial ideas, including increasing the minimum age for the purchase of assault weapons from 18 to 21, as well as arming teachers.

After a televised bipartisan meeting on school safety that he led at the White House Wednesday, the president tweeted his support for tighter controls.

Trump also suggested letting law enforcement confiscate a person’s guns without a court order.

Members of the NRA, which spent more than $30 million on Trump’s election campaign, felt betrayed and shocked, Britain’s The Guardian reported.

“I thought it made for really good TV but I thought some of what was discussed is going to make for really bad policy,” NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch told Fox News.

“We’re talking about punishing innocent Americans and stripping from them constitutional rights without due process,” she said.

Dave Koppel, an NRA member from Denver, Colorado, said, “the vast majority will be appalled,” adding that “every word of it was a betrayal.”

Texan NRA member Joe Biggs, who runs the right-wing website Rogue Right, slammed Trump’s suggestions.

“That’s the stupidest fucking thing I’ve ever heard in my life. Hopefully he was just having a momentary brain fart, a lapse of judgment,” he said, according to the Guardian. “Hopefully someone pulled him into the back and said, ‘You’ve just lost half your base by saying something that stupid.’”

Trump held a meeting Thursday with top NRA officials, which he said went very well.

On Thursday, Trump phoned Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania to express support for his proposal on background checks for gun purchases. Toomey and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia wrote bipartisan legislation on the subject and Trump appears to consider it the main bill Congress should build on.

The bill would broaden background checks to include pre-purchase reviews for online and gun show sales. It failed in the Senate after the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut.