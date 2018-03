Israeli Regime Forces Kidnapped 92-year-old Palestinian

Israeli regime forces have kidnapped 92-year-old Palestinian, Ali Moustafa al-Wahsh, in Beit Lahm’s (Bethlehem) southern town of al-Khader, in the occupied West Bank. Al-Wahsh’s son, Ahmed, told Palestinian Information Centre that an Israeli military patrol broke into their home in al-Balou’ area, in al-Khader, at 05:00 a.m. Wednesday and ransacked the building before they forced the inhabitants out. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 03/03/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.