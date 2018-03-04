How They Do It– ‘Freak Ice Storms striking the Holy Cities of both Islam and Catholicism signals coming nuclear apocalypse’

ed note–Despite the fact that for obvious reasons, any sane Gentile will be tempted to dismiss the contents of this piece after (rightly) diagnosing it as the typical gibberish that inevitably pours forth from a mind that–by virtue of exposure to the toxic and intoxicating effects of Judaism–has thus arrived at and succumbed to the inevitable 4th stage metastasis known as Jtosis, nevertheless there are very important things being said here that directly impinge upon not just the ‘quality’ of life for every inhabitant on God’s green earth, but indeed upon the future possibility of life itself.

Despite the very sophisticated schmoozing campaign taking place these days where Jewish groups are found front-and-center organizing some ‘interfaith group’ dedicated to such-and-such paradigm, whether it is ‘Jews and Christians united against anti-Shemitism’ or ‘Jews and Muslims united against racism’, the immediate and impermeable conclusion to which all intelligent Gentile minds must arrive is that all of this is mere PR and an application of Mossad’s ‘by way of deception, we shall make war’. Like the infamous character Judas who personally signed the death warrant of a ‘self-hating Jew’ from Nazareth with an act of affection, likewise today’s Jewish groups pretending to hold some sort of brotherly affection for those of the non-Judaic persuasion known as Christians and Muslims (who aggregately make up over half the world’s population) are engaged in the very same business. As far as the Judaic paradigm goes–whether on the right or the left–both faiths/philosophies/cultures/civilizations are considered anathema and antagonistic to Judaism’s aims, be these aims religious, cultural, secular, etc. Indeed, truth be told, both Christianity and Islam were sentenced to death before they were even born, given that Judaism’s blueprint–not only for the Middle East but as well for the entire world–makes no room whatsoever for any other faith/philosophy that in any manner competes with or otherwise compromises the ‘maximum yield’ of the ‘big bang’ effect which the mad scientists seeking to ‘repair’ the world (through the process of what Jews refer to as ‘Tikkun Olam’) envision.

Having said this, there are several mistakes that the reader of the following essay should not make when putting everything herein contained in its proper context–

1. Ascribing those quoted in this piece as mere madmen of little weight within the Judaic community whose views are considered aberrant, unorthodox, or ‘out of the mainstream’,

and–

2. Dismissing the impact that these views have in the real life/real world/real time events we see taking place in the larger arena of geo-politics right now in a very Jramatic and one might say apocalyptic manner.

Other items worth considering–

It is not just the ‘false religions’ of Christianity and Islam that are slated for Judaic obliteration/annihilation within the present context of the ‘clash of civilizations’ we see taking place as concocted by organized Zionist interests, but as well, the thousands of years-old cultures/civilizations that these ideologies have produced. As much as the world is constantly and mercilessly assaulted on a minute by minute/day by day basis concerning the ‘holy of holies’–i.e. the Hollerco$t–said to have taken place in the 2oth century and how this event appears (on the surface) to be the guiding force behind all Jactivity today, what really is the primal spark of all of this conflict and conflagration are the biblical tall tales surrounding Isaac and Ishmael/Jacob and Esau, as clearly referenced in this essay. The Jews as a group (being after all the ‘people of the book’) do not have the same kinds of short term memories as do those in the West, but rather, remain steeped in the lore of long ago yesteryear and therefore base all their present actions and activities towards dragging the world by its hair back in time to that fork in the road where–according to the particular and peculiarities of the Judaic blueprint for mankind’s affairs–‘things went awry’.

Summing up, the ‘Jintelligentsia’ setting the pace and tempo of Judaic activity on a geo-political level (albeit in sometimes very subtle and nuanced ways) has been/is now/always will be the ‘religious’ class, and when the various members of this ‘Jintelligentsia’ start making ‘prophetic’ references to how ‘snow storms’ signal the arrival of nuclear war between 2 great civilizations (who were considered dead long before their foundering members were ever even born) then all persons with a vested interest in living need to take these musings and muttering seriously, and particularly in this day and age when a certain theocratic nation state possesses not only the nuclear weapons necessary for bringing such a scenario about, but as well, the spiritual and intellectual inclination to do so.

Breaking Israel News

A violent hailstorm struck Medina, Saudi Arabia over the weekend, and on Monday, a rare storm blanketed the Vatican in snow. Two Jerusalem rabbis noted that such unusual weather phenomena occurring on the week of the holiday of Purim bear a powerful message for the world’s two largest religions.

In Medina, the burial place of Muhammad and the second holiest site for Muslims, hailstones rained down the size of golfballs and pelted the city on Saturday and Sunday, injuring people, killing animals and severely damaging vehicles and buildings. There was also significant flooding, and many public buildings and facilities were forced to close. A total of 54 people were injured at al-Masjid an-Nabawi (“the Prophet’s Mosque”) and needed to be taken to the local hospital.

Rabbi Yosef Berger, who is in charge of King David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, noted that according to Jewish prophetic sources, the plagues of Egypt will return and strike the Gentile nations of the world.

“This was highly unusual but it was clearly unlike the hail that struck Egypt which was a miraculous combination of fire and ice,” Rabbi Berger told Breaking Israel News. “Nonetheless, ever since the solar eclipse in the summer, the world has seen extreme natural occurrences like this.”

The rabbi mentioned the hurricanes that struck the eastern coast of the United States (US) as well as the earthquakes and volcanic eruptions that have occurred with disturbing frequency in recent months all around the world.

“This is just a preview and a taste of things to come,” Rabbi Berger said.

The snowstorm that hit Vatican City and Rome on Monday was the second and heaviest snowfall to hit the Mediterranean city in 33 years and the result of a massive cold front dubbed the ‘Beast of the East’ by meteorologists. The cold front originated in Siberia and is crossing Europe.

With four inches of snow, the winter storm was hardly a blizzard but temperatures rarely drop below freezing in the Vatican and the city was consequently, ill-prepared. Schools closed, transportation was disrupted and the airport all but stopped functioning as the Italian army was called in to help clear the snow and restore order.

Rabbi Yekutiel Fish told Breaking Israel News that the hail and snow striking Medina and the Vatican respectively are warning calls of repentance to the headquarters of the world’s 2 largest religions with the added hint of dire consequences that will occur if they do not.

“The gematria (Hebrew numerology) of the word sheleg (snow) is 333,” Rabbi Fish explained to Breaking Israel News. “This is precisely equal to gar’een, the word for an atomic bomb.”

Rabbi Fish said this was a reference to the end-of-days battle of Gog and Magog.

“The war in the end-of-days is going to be between Ishmael, the Muslims, and Edom, the Catholic Church,” Rabbi Fish said. “Both cities, religious centers for their respective religions, being hit by snow and hail in the same week in such an extraordinary manner is a clear hint of the nature that war will take.”

The War of Gog and Magog as a nuclear conflict conforms to a tradition from Rabbi Elijah of Vilna, the preeminent Torah scholar of the 18th century known as the Vilna Gaon who was well known for his contributions in understanding the Messianic process.

The Vilna Gaon, taught that the war of Gog and Magog will last 12 minutes. This 18th-century prophecy of a 12-minute war was somewhat prophetic as it came several hundred years before the advent of nuclear weapons. Such a short war, possibly a nuclear exchange, may have been hinted at in the Bible.

‘At eventide behold terror; and before the morning they are not. Isaiah 17:14

Rabbi Berger also referred to the timely significance of these two bizarre storms, noting that Jews around the world read last Saturday, the section of the Torah describing the mitzvah (commandment) of erasing the memory of Amalek. The reading of the biblical passage is in preparation for the upcoming holiday of Purim that celebrates the downfall of Haman, a descendant of the Amalekites, who attempted to wipe out the Jewish people.

“Here we see the Hand of God covering up these two cities that are sanctified to erasing Torah,” Rabbi Berger said to Breaking Israel News. “It is like Hashem (God, literally ‘the name’) wiping out the memory of those two cities.”

The rabbi elaborated with an allegory.

“After the Messiah, the world will be entirely different, as if it was newly created,” Rabbi Berger said. “Covering these two cities in white is like whitewashing a canvas before beginning a new painting.”