On eve of Netanyahu-Trump talks, AIPAC chief calls for Palestinian statehood

What’s needed, Howard Kohr declares, is ‘two states for two peoples: One Jewish with secure and defensible borders, and one Palestinian with its own flag and its own future’

ed note–obviously there are several ways to read this in garnering a better idea as to what is really going on.

First, all can absolutely dismiss without any reservation any and all notions that Kohr believes that there needs to be a ‘Palestinian state’, unless of course we factor into it that what he envisions is an island somewhere near the South Pole where the inhabitants of that future Palestinian state are sure to die of starvation once there are no more penguins left to eat. In the first case, the very word ‘Palestine’ is a dagger in the heart and a thorn in the eye of every Jew, as it represents the name given to the region first by the Greeks (whom the Jews hate) and then again by the Romans (whom the Jews hate) after Judea was destroyed in the aftermath of the Roman Jewish Wars.

Furthermore, in the Judaic paradigm, since ‘Israel’–as it was created in the mind and commandments of yahweh, the Judaic god–is to encompass the entirety of the Middle East from the Nile to the Euphrates rivers per the explicit words found in the Torah, not only is ‘Palestine’ a myth, so is Jordan, and Lebanon, and Iraq, and Syria, etc, etc, etc. Therefore, the notion that Judea Resurrecta would surrender even as much as an ounce of ‘holy’ land, that ‘promised’ land flowing with ‘milk and honey’ for a ‘Palestinian State’ is on its face an apocalyptic farce.

So, the obvious question here–keeping in mind the ‘special spice’ which Judea, Inc uses in formulating all her magic potions, i.e. Mossad’s ‘by way of deception, we shall make war’–that all shrewd Gentiles need to ask, ponder and answer for themselves is simple–what’s the nature of the deception being played here?

One of course is that since the AIPAC meeting is once again rising like a bad moon over the horizon and since there are SERIOUS family squabbles taking place between Israel and her cousins in America (who are more interested in Judea’s ‘domestic’ agenda of destroying America from within per the vehicles of cultural marxism, infanticide, porn on demand, and every other form of toxicity meant to rot the nation out internally) that this is Kohr’s way of schmoozing those Jews on the left back into a more unified and harmonious state of solidarity with Israel.

The other possibility is that the Trump administration (who has at least made substantive noises about coming to some sort of settlement of the Palestinian issue in order to reinvigorate American credibility in the region) has sent a delegation to AIPAC and along with pics and recordings garnered by the FBI over the years showing in clear, unequivocal language that the organization is a den of spies just waiting to be indicted and sent to prison, ‘splained to Kohr that if he does not come out very publicly in favor of a Palestinian state that he is going to be hauled out of his home in handcuffs with cameras blazing.

The other possibility is that this move is being done as a diversionary precursor to something even more ominous such as another major war in the region such as took place in ’67 or ’73 that will completely upend whatever ‘order’ presently exists and which would of course put off any talks of a ‘Palestinian state’ for another 2 or 3 generations.

The one thing however upon which all sane Gentiles can bet the ranch is that it is not rooted in any genuine desire on the part of the most covetous, rapacious, dishonest and thieving entity in human history to do the ‘right thing’.

Times of Israel

While Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu no longer endorses full statehood for the Palestinians, and the Trump administration has grudgingly said it would support a two-state solution if the two sides agreed to it, the head of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC on Sunday launched an impassioned plea for Palestinian statehood and for holding on to belief in the possibility of peace.

In remarks liable to anger hawkish Israeli politicians and their American supporters, including portions of the AIPAC membership, the lobby’s Executive Director Howard Kohr issued an explicit call for “two states for two peoples” and said it was “tragic” that this scenario currently seems so distant.

He blamed the Palestinian leadership for avoiding direct talks, and also said Israel needed peace with all of its neighbors.

Addressing 18,000 attendees at AIPAC’s annual police conference in Washington, the lobby’s veteran leader highlighted what he said were warming relations between Israel and various Arab countries, and said those emerging relationships were “a force for moderation” and constituted “a message to the Palestinian leadership that a bright future is possible when you finally put aside generations of hatred and choose to live side by side in peace with the Jewish state of Israel.”

Speaking on the eve of scheduled talks Monday between Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, and ahead of Netanyahu’s own address to AIPAC on Tuesday, Kohr then stressed the peacemaking imperative for Israel and its supporters: “We must all work toward that future: two states for two peoples. One Jewish with secure and defensible borders, and one Palestinian with its own flag and its own future.”

“Today that dream seems remote,” Kohr acknowledged. ‘This is tragic.’

“The absence of a constructive peace process is nothing to celebrate,” he cautioned. “Israel’s security cannot be fully assured and her promise cannot be fully realized until she is at peace with all her neighbors.”

Kohr went on to declare that “peace begins by talking” and lamented that “it has been nearly eight years since [Palestinian Authority] President Abbas has had direct talks with an Israeli prime minister.” Plainly, he said, there was “no Palestinian willingness to talk face to face.”

Directing this passage of his remarks to Abbas, Kohr declared that “there is no substitute for direct negotiations” and “there are no short cuts to peace. You can’t do it through the United Nations, not through the European Union, and not through Moscow.”

He promised that AIPAC “will stand with the administration, our friends in Congress and anyone in the international community who supports peace through direct negotiations.

“Preparing for conflict may require forever vigilance,” Kohn then said, “but working for peace demands forever faith — a faith that there is a future beyond bloodshed and war. We share that faith and we are ready for that day,” he said.

Almost all Knesset members from Netanyahu’s governing Likud party say they oppose Palestinian statehood. The prime minister himself indicated ahead of the last elections in 2015 that there was no foreseeable prospect of Palestinian statehood, and last year told his ministers he was prepared to give the Palestinians a “state minus.”

Three months ago, meeting with EU leaders in Brussels, he was asked point blank whether he still backed a two-state solution and ducked the question, telling reporters later that he had responded by asking the European ministers whether such a state would be “Costa Rica or Yemen.”