FLASHBACK – The secular religion of “the Holocaust”, a tainted product of consumer society


robert faurisson ahmadinejad

Prof. Faurisson with Dr. Ahmadinejad

BY PROFESSOR ROBERT FAURISSON – The religion of “the Holocaust” has its dogma, its commandments, its decrees, its prophets and its high priests.

It has its circle of saints, male and female, amongst whom, for example, Saint Anne (Frank), Saint Simon (Wiesenthal) and Saint Elie (Wiesel). It has its holy places, its rituals and its pilgrimages. It has its sacred (and macabre) buildings and its relics (in the form of cakes of soap, shoes, toothbrushes, …). It has its martyrs, its heroes, its miracles and its miraculous survivors (in the millions), its golden legend and its righteous ones. Auschwitz is its Golgotha. 

For this religion, Satan is called Hitler, condemned, like Jesus in the Talmud, to boil for eternity in excrement. It knows neither mercy, nor forgiveness, nor clemency but only the duty of vengeance.

It amasses fortunes through blackmail and extortion and acquires unheard-of privileges. It dictates its law to the nations. Its heart beats in Jerusalem, at the Yad Vashem monument, in a land taken over from the natives; in the shelter of a 26-foot high wall built to protect a people who are the salt of the earth, the companions of the “Holocaust” faith rule over the goy with a system that is the purest expression of militarism, racism and colonialism. CONTINUE READING

  1. #1 by Vince on 03/06/2018 - 9:34

    The Lie of the “Holocaust” is weaker than ever. It is on the verge of collapse. So much so that laws have been passed in Euro countries to prop it up, by disallowing any debate. Less people believe the Lie than ever before. It’s losing credibility at a record rate. People need to fearlessly speak out against it.

    I’m a proud “Holocaust” Denier and lecture on it at every opportunity. I’ve actually been pleasantly surprised at how readily people accept the evidence that refutes it 100%. The common reaction is that they’re INCREDULOUS! Disproving the “Holocaust” is very easy. The jews can’t & won’t EVER debate it!

    Nobody who reads Prof. Arthur Butz’s “Hoax of the 20th Century” will ever believe the jews’ biggest lie another day. 4th grade arithmetic largely disproves most of it. The Talmudic “6 Million” lie is simply absurd! Military KIAs in WW2 of the US, (450,000) British Empire (400,000), Germany (3 Million) & Japan (2 Million) in 5 years of war equals the number of jews systematically murdered??
    LOL!!! It’s as if jewry claims that pink, flying Unicorns exist, without a lick of evidence.

    There’s many jew writers, so where’s the book that’s the polar opposite of Butz’s academic masterpiece?? Where is the book that refutes all of Prof. Butz’s well-documented & referenced points? It doesn’t exist! Because it can’t! The “Holocaust” is a giant jew Lie that has benefitted jewry for half a century. It is the foundation of their power. It’s far past time to expose it & discredit the jews once & for all.

    The “Holocaust” is such a huge lie, people believed it. Only a fool & an idiot would believe it today. The Jury is in; It’s been disproved! No more than about 300,000 jews died in WW2, from all regions and from all causes, except gassing!

    Just as virtually no one believes the 9-11 Lie, fewer are believing the “Holocaust” lie and upon realizing that, feel like victims of the jews. The revelation makes for plenty of new animus towards jewry.

