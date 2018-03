Arizona university forces speakers to sign pledge they don’t boycott Israel

ELECTRONIC INTIFADA – The Muslim Students Association at Arizona State University had invited American Muslims for Palestine chair, University of California at Berkeley lecturer Hatem Bazian, to speak about Palestine and the BDS campaign during an event on campus next month. In order to participate, Bazian and other members of his group who had been invited were asked to sign the university’s speakers agreement – usually a boilerplate legal document outlining the terms of an event. But Arizona State University’s agreement includes a clause that speakers must certify they are not engaged with the BDS movement. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

