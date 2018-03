After being shot by Israeli forces, Palestinian youth then has his leg amputated without consent

Electronic Intifada

Israel has sentenced Palestinian teen prisoner Jalal Sharawna, 19, to three and a half years in prison and a $500 fine on 25 February.

Israeli occupation soldiers shot Sharawna in the leg before they arrested him in 2015, in Dura, his hometown near the West Bank city of Hebron.

Israeli forces then took Sharawna, a minor at the time, to the Israeli Assaf Harofeh hospital and amputated his leg without consulting his parents or his lawyer.

A mock funeral was held for the leg in Dura in 2015, highlighting the abuse of Palestinian prisoners.

“What happened to Sharawna was an intentional and complex crime,” the director of the prisoners society in Hebron Amjad al-Najjar stated at the mock funeral, according to Samidoun.

The teen’s father, Shaher Sharawna, said that his child’s rights were never respected.

Another Palestinian prisoner, Amir Asad, 35, has been on hunger strike for three weeks to protest medical neglect in Israel’s Gilboa prison.

Asad uses a wheelchair, but Israeli prison authorities refuse to transfer him to the section of the prison designed for people with disabilities, making it especially difficult for him to use the bathroom.

Instead, Israel has placed him in solitary confinement where he is forced to sleep on a mattress on the ground, according to Samidoun.

Asad, from the Galilee town of Kufr Kana was arrested in 2012 and sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

He spent most of that time in the Ramle prison clinic.

He was receiving specialized treatment prior to his imprisonment, but it was interrupted when he was jailed. He is set to be released in June.