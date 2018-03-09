Farrakhan: Jews are responsible for stopping black advancement

ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS – Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan released a video statement via Twitter on Wednesday, accusing Jews of “controlling” the US government, and actively conspiring to use the levers of government to bar “black advancement”.

The 84-year-old black supremacist leader publicized comments made during a February 25th “Saviour’s Day” event in a tweet Wednesday, claiming that “the Jews” were responsible for a recent wave of criticism of Farrakhan, as well as alleged efforts by the US government to block “black advancement”.

“The FBI has been the worst enemy of black advancement. The Jews have control over those agencies of government,” Farrakhan tweeted.

In the attached video clip, Farrakhan referred to American Jewry as “This enemy”.

“He’s so angry with Farrakhan, that now if you like me, you have to either hide it – especially if you want advancement in the white man’s world. Now, if you go to work tomorrow, and Jews are your boss, don’t tell them where you’ve been.”

The tweet drew criticism from some Democratic lawmakers, who have largely remained silent following a wave of revelations regarding the ties between senior Democrats and the controversial Chicago figure.

“This is unacceptable in a progressive coalition or any political coalition,” tweeted Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz on Thursday. “Antisemitism has no place in American society. We must reject this, left right and center.”

New York Congressman Gregory Meeks, who has attended Farrakhan’s events in the past, condemned Farrakhan’s comments, while also apparently deriding conservative critics of the Nation of Islam leader.

“Farrakhan’s anti-Semitic messages are upsetting & unacceptable,” tweeted Meeks. “I always condemn hate speech of any kind. Also upsetting that right-wing blogs suggest otherwise & try making this a black vs. Jewish community issue. Still waiting for those blogs to condemn Trump’s racist remarks.”

Over the past few months, a number of senior Democratic officials have been outed for ties with Farrakhan, including former President Barack Obama , who met with the Nation of Islam leader on Capitol Hill in 2005 and posed for a joint photograph.

In February , it was revealed that California Congresswoman Maxine Waters had attended and was mentioned by name at a Nation of Islam event in 2002 headlined by Farrakhan, during which he defended suicide bombers targeting Israelis.

Earlier that month , The Wall Street Journal revealed that Democratic National Committee Deputy Chairman Keith Ellison had taken part in a 2013 event along with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Farrakhan.