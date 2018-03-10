Must Read–The Metamorphosis of the Jewish Nation

ed note–as we say here often, the only way to understand the true extent of the danger that the entire world faces as a result of organized Jewish power is to study and understand it at a sub-atomic level and particularly what is said and written by those who are responsible for organizing all this ‘nuclear’ activity on the part of Judea Inc, meaning the religious class.

Please note a few things which the ‘good Rabbi’ makes clear in this very ‘illuminating’ essay–

1. That the Jews are and have been ‘God’s chosen people’ for 3,500 years, and despite the obvious proofs negating this position–the constant expulsions, persecutions, programs, etc–that the Jews are a blameless people whose suffering throughout the millenia is not the result of their own obnoxious (and oftentimes criminal) behavior, but rather because of–

A. The ‘anti-Shemitism’ of the Gentiles, and

and

B. The ‘anti-Shemitism’ of Yahweh, the Judaic god.

No, we are not kidding here. There is a strong strain of consciousness within Jewish thinking that Yahweh, Hashem, or whatever name we want to use in designating the Judaic god is an ‘anti-Shemite’, as once described by Israeli writer Yossi Klein Halevy in his book ‘Memoirs of a Jewish extremist’, to wit–

‘…In giving to us the land of Israel, God did repentance, and in his magnanimity of giving us victory over the Arabs, we forgave Him for all the evils that He did to us’.

No, fellow Gentiles, we are NOT making this up, nor just throwing it out there for purposes of flourish or embellishment. This is how these people think and this is what drives their behavior on a GEO-POLITICAL LEVEL.

Also note what our ‘good Rabbi’ has to say on other matters–

1. That the creation of Israel was a continuation of the war against Western Civilization (the Greeks) which the Jews waged during the time of the Maccabean revolt. This is of vital importance when trying to understand the truly apocalyptic plans which Judea, Inc has in store for the rest of us as hinted at in the following utterance by our deranged Hebraic writer–

‘The Medina, (Jewish state) as enormous as it is, is not the end game of our hopes and aspirations. It is only a stage. A great one but only preparation for the future appearance of Hashem through the Moshiach and the dramatic new world we call Olam Haba.’

Furthermore, please factor into this the discussion of the rise of a religio-military state led by a warlord who fights the ‘wars of God’.

In other words, the Jews have plans much bigger than simply a small sliver of land along the eastern shores of the Mediterranean, and much bigger than just ‘Greater Israel’ as it is described in the Torah. It is indeed–as the words of our deranged Hebraic writer make clear–global in scale and rest assured that participation in this ‘new order’ (again, as described by our deranged Hebraic writer) will not be ‘voluntary’ on the part of the Gentiles.

Also, please note CAREFULLY the constant mention of the Torah. Again, we are forced to underscore this due to the stubborn and irrational refusal on the part of so many ‘experts’ in this ‘movement’ to abandon the nonsense which they preach, peddle, and embrace that the Torah plays no part in the devilish behavior of organized Jewry today but rather is all the result of the ‘Talmood’ that was conjured up by a peculiar people once living in a now non-existent locale known as Khazaria.

Rabbi Nachman Kahana, Israel National News

After serving as Hashem’s chosen people for 3500 years, we can say with some degree of accuracy that Hashem relates to the Jewish people through extended periods of passive concealment followed by dramatic spurts of historic change.

After 2000 years of frustrating concealment, permeated with hundreds of millions of prayers and tears, Hashem presented Am Yisrael with His greatest gift since the days of Chanuka – the State of Israel, Medinat Yisrael.

The Medina serves a dual purpose:

1- Its immediate function was to raise up the remnant of our people – both the survivors and the Jews who escaped the horrors of the Shoah – who had fallen into deep depression, despair and hopelessness when the awesome unbearable tragedy of the Shoah became known.

How could Hashem have done this to Am Yisrael? Where was Hashem when the Esavs of Europe were destroying His people? Our rabbis could not present any viable answers to these questions, and the nation was on its way to mass assimilation and abandonment of anything Jewish.

This was the feeling in 1945 at the end of the Shoah. Why remain Jewish when Hashem has abandoned, relinquished and deserted the covenant He had initiated with our forefathers?

Three years later, just a blink in history, Am Yisrael raised the flag of Medinat Yisrael to the absolute disbelief of all humanity. The Medina did not supply the answers to all our questions, but it did answer the big one: ‘Are we still Hashem’s chosen people?’

An emphatic YES!

2- The Medina opened the way towards the final geula (redemption) of our people. The miracles we experience are daily reminders that a holy cloud hovers over the State of Israel, enveloping it in a collective bracha (blessing) in all fields of human endeavor .

With this said, we who cling to Hashem and await the final stage of our redemption all agree that the Medina, enormous as it is, is not the end game of our hopes and aspirations. It is only a stage. A great one but only preparation for the future appearance of Hashem through the Moshiach and the dramatic new world we call Olam Haba.

How will Hashem proceed from here? There are numerous scenarios. Humanity suddenly realizes that we are God’s chosen people and restores to us the borders of the Holy Land. Possible, but quite unlikely.

The foreigners in our land will suddenly leave and all the Jews here will do tshuva (repentance). Possible, but again unlikely.

And the speculations continue.

I would like to suggest a possible scenario that is congruent with the Rambam’s description of the future redemption.

Rambam Melachim chapter 11,4:

If a king will arise from the House of David who diligently contemplates the Torah and observes its mitzvot as prescribed by the Written Law and the Oral Law as David, his ancestor, and will compel all of Israel to walk in the way of the Torah and rectify the breaches in its observance, and fight the wars of God, we may, with assurance, consider him Moshiach.

If he succeeds in the above, builds the Temple in its place, and gathers the dispersed of Israel, he is definitely the Moshiach.

It could happen in the near future, that a vacuum of political leadership will commence, when our parliamentary system will be unable to form a viable government. This coupled with ‘the enemy at our gates’ will create the undesirable necessity for the army to step into the vacuum and declare military rule in the country.

And at some point, the Chief of Staff will be a product of the religious-Zionist yeshiva system and begin the process of redemption as put forth by the Rambam.

This might happen, or any one of the many other scenarios. In any event the Medina will have to exit our present state of religious stagnation in order to metamorphose into the next stage of the Jewish nation’s forward thrust to redemption and restoration of Hashem’s presence in our religious-national life.