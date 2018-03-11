An open letter to US President Trump from an Israeli Rabbi

‘The United States must help bring about G-d’s plan for the world’

ed note–again, please note several glaringly important ‘burps’ which our deranged Hebraic writer lets loose for all to experience.

1. Indeed, as is pointed out here exhaustively, the Jews don’t just want a lil’ piece-a lan fo’ demselves to jes liv in peece, as evidenced by the words which our deranged rabbi states plainly, to wit–

‘The land of Israel was given to the Jewish nation exclusively and in accordance with the Biblical boundaries of the Euphrates River in the north continuing to the Nile in the south.’

We are forced to point this out due to the considerable amount of chirping that takes place not only within ‘duh muuvmnt’ but as well within certain circles on the left who bill themselves as ‘progressive’ and ‘anti-zionist’ and who claim that there is no ‘secret’ plan on the part of the Jews to take over the whole of the Middle East, as well as those who make the equally idiotic claim that ‘Judaism and Zionism are diametrically opposed to each other’. As we like to say here often, without Judaism there would be no Zionism and the 2 are as distinct and as different from each other as the terms ‘mafia’ and ‘the mob’.

Next–

No one should make the mistake of thinking that our deranged Hebraic writer is not sending veiled threats to Trump. Yes, he may be listing all sorts of ‘divine’ punishments, such as those that appear in the book of Exodus and the weather disasters taking place today, but again, this is a prima facie example as to ‘how they do it’. Utilizing the gangsterese that has been part of the Judaic dialect for thousands of years, they threaten Gentiles with all sorts of holy hell that is sure to come their way if the Jews don’t get what they want while the whole time they ascribe it to the wrath of the god of the Jews, yahweh, but what they are really doing is saying–‘we’re going to blow up all sorts of cities as our ancestors of thousands of years ago did if you don’t cave in to our demands’.

Rabbi Nachman Kahana, Israel National News

Hashem began the Torah with the story of creation in order to refute any future claims of the nations that the Jewish people illegally seized Eretz Yisrael. Therefore, the nations shall know that Hashem, as the creator of all that exists, gave Eretz Yisrael exclusively to the Jewish nation.

As we read in the Torah, Moshe informed Pharaoh that the God of Israel, creator of all, sent him to free the Israelites. And this God is a resolute entity who created the world with a strategic purpose in which the Israelites were destined to play the major role. Hence, aside from the injustice of slavery, God’s intention is to present his Torah to the Israelites, and then bring them to Eretz Yisrael. Moshe explained to Pharaoh that his intransigence was an obstacle to the realization of God’s plan for the world. So, God would force Pharaoh to yield, for the price of refusal would be the destruction of Egypt, stage by stage, by use of the ten plagues.

Dear Mr. President, you are a good man with high aspirations to advance the welfare of your nation in every field. But just look around: uncontrollable forest fires in California. Tornadoes in Oklahoma and other states. Devastating hurricanes that are costing the federal, state, and local governments hundreds of billions of dollars. Oil rigs are down. California is counting the days until the next major earthquake, not to mention New York City, which is built on a geological fault.

Stop for a moment and ask yourself, why are these tragedies happening to your country?

The answer is that like Pharaoh, you, Mr. President are an obstacle to the realization of God’s plan for the Jewish nation and hence for the world.

The land of Israel was given to the Jewish nation exclusively and in accordance with the Biblical boundaries of the Euphrates River in the north continuing to the Nile in the south.

Your prohibition on Israel’s building in the areas liberated in the Six Day war are the obstacle to the implementation of God’s plan, that the Jewish nation return home, hence your nation is suffering plagues of many kinds.

If this prohibition is United States policy, or even if it is the pressure of certain misguided Jews of all ranks, it is your Christian duty to aid and abet the Jewish people’s return to their ancient homeland.

I wish you success in all your endeavors. But remember your success and the success of your nation (and of the world) will be contingent on the manner in which they all relate to the Jewish people’s miraculous survival and return to their ancient homeland.

Respectfully,

Rabbi Nachman Kahana

Jerusalem – Eternal capital of Israel