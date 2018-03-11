«
Solzhenitsyn’s Damning History of the Jews in Russia – a Review


RUSSIA INSIDER – So what is so naughty, naughty about this book?

“The Jews accumulated wealth by cooperating with each other.”

“They made profits by taking the peasants’ grain to the point of impoverishing them (and causing famine), turning it into brandy, and then encouraging drunkenness.”

“Jews forced peasants into lifelong debt and crushing poverty by requiring payment, in cattle and tools, for liquor.”

  1. #1 by lobro on 03/12/2018 - 9:34

    i named this work of vladimir stepin as a MUST READ and will keep repeating it until it becomes a commonly known survival resource.

    each chapter can be read independently although there is a sense of logical progression in their sequence.

    for example, the chapter entitled THE CATECHISM OF THE JEW
    IN THE FORMER SOVIET UNION
    with a brief intro like this

    The text below was published in Tel Aviv in 1958, but was not published in the official press in Russia. The text consists of advice to Jews on how to behave in the former USSR in order to achieve Zionist goals. However, this text, with a few minor modifications depending on the particular country, could serve as advice to Zionists on how to behave towards Gentiles in any Gentile country in which Zionists are living.

    Any Gentile who has Jewish acquaintances will find them adopting many of the methods described below as part of their everyday behaviour. This text is undoubtedly very enlightening.

    a few nuggets follow

    JEWS! Love one another, help one another! Help each other even if you hate each other!

    Our strength lies in unity. Unity is the token of our success, and it is our salvation and our prosperity. Many nations perished after becoming dispersed, because they did not have a clear-cut programme of action or a feeling of comradeship. But we, thanks to our feeling of collectivism, have gone on for centuries and have survived while living among other nations. We have remained intact, have multiplied and have grown stronger.

    Unity is an objective, but it is also a means of achieving an objective. This is the point. Unity is what must be striven for. Everything else is derivative, and will come automatically.

    Help one another, do not be afraid of being regarded as nationalists, and do not be afraid of protectionism. This nationalism of ours is our chief instrument. Our nationalism is international, and that is why it is eternal.

    The only true internationalism is that which is tied to the Jews by links of blood. All other forms of internationalism are merely provocation and deceit. Operate on a broader scale in drawing towards yourselves people who are close to you by reason of their birth. Only they can provide you with the living environment desired.

    Form your national groups of specialists. Groups of specialists are the Holy of Holies. Such groups decide everything. Today’s specialist groups are our tomorrow. Every laboratory, every university department and every institute must become the place where our national groups of specialists are created.

    somebody tell me how is this different from the Protocols which they deride as “forgery” (of what).
    goyim (russians) are stupid and weak

    The world is cruel, and there is no place in it for philanthropy. Every nation is the creator of its own happiness. It is not our business to worry about Russian national groups of specialists. If they do not think about themselves, why should we think about them? Do not follow the example of the Russians and the Arabs, who live contemplatively, hoping that an off-chance may arise. Do not expect any favours from nature – our task is to take the favours ourselves.

    THE RUSSIANS ARE INCAPABLE OF THINKING DEEPLY, ANALYSING OR ARRIVING AT DEEP GENERALIZATIONS. THEY ARE LIKE PIGS WHO LIVE WITH THEIR SNOUTS BURIED IN THE GROUND, NOT SUSPECTING THAT THERE IS A SKY. They interpret all phenomena in too superficial and specific a way. They do not see facts as a sequence, and do not understand how facts interrelate. They are unable to think, generalize or form abstractions. To them, every event is only an event, however frequently it may occur.

    the worst part is that their criticism is factually correct and thus, it is OUR JOB to correct these faults and weaknesses, otherwise, what can we expect – that jews will do it for us?
    also remember that line above the next time they boast of their famous jew-Philanthropism:
    The world is cruel, and THERE IS NO PLACE IN IT FOR PHILANTHROPY.

    more superb psychology of the goy masses and their plans for us (this is the real psychology, not the “dear abby/ophrah/dr phil, my boyfriend is cheating” pop bromides chosen for the Frankfurt school core message of corruption) :

    EVERYTHING WHICH THEY HAVE TODAY IS OURS AND IS FOR THEIR TEMPORARY USE. IT IS OUR TASK TO TAKE FROM THEM THE THINGS WHICH GOD HAS BEQUEATHED TO US.

    The Russians are obstinate, but they are not persistent enough when it comes to attaining an objective. They are lazy, and that is whey they are always in a hurry. They try to solve all problems at a stroke. They sacrifice small things for the sake of the major, decisive task of winning a victory. But that victory either does not come at all, or else, having won the victory, they are no better off than before. WE PROFESS THE TACTICS OF SMALL VICTORIES, ALTHOUGH WE DO NOT OBJECT TO LARGE VICTORIES. A SMALL VICTORY IS ALSO A VICTORY!

    The Russians neither know how to lead, nor how to submit. They are saboteurs by reason of their genetic makeup. The Russians are envious, and they hate their colleagues if the latter rise above the grey masses of the people. Give them the chance to tear to pieces these colleagues who have been promoted, and they will tear him to pieces with pleasure. Jews! Always act as arbitrators, adopt the posture of being peacemakers, defend the “unhappy people” against whom the crowd is up in arms, but only do so to such an extent as to gain a reputation as a good, objective person. With a little self-possession, you will take over the position of the person whom a short while ago you tore to pieces.
    WHEN TWO RUSSIANS FIGHT ONE ANOTHER, A JEW IS THE WINNER.
    Set the Russians against one another, arouse in them envy towards one another. Always do this imperceptibly and subtly, operating under a cover of benevolence. Let them fight among themselves. You will always be the arbitrator.

    RUSSIANS DO NOT KNOW HOW TO LIVE, OR HOW TO SET THEMSELVES TASKS. WE SET THEM EPHEMERAL TASKS, AND THEY TRY TO CARRY OUT THOSE TASKS.

    The Russians do not know how to make requests, regarding it as humiliating to do so. But they are in any event poor and humiliated.
    [read the following carefully, recallt he letter of the constantinople sanhedrin to the expelled rabbi chemor of spain]
    We say: “Every humiliation is a blessing if it produces an advantage.” One can humiliate oneself in order to achieve a goal, and it is possible to humiliate oneself with dignity. NOTHING IS IMMORAL IF IT ASSISTS OUR PEOPLE TO BECOME WELL-ESTABLISHED AND PROSPEROUS. THE END ILLUMINATES THE MEANS.

    The Russians are stupid and coarse. They refer to their stupidity and coarseness as honesty, decency and well-principled behaviour. The inability of the Russians to adapt and change their behaviour so as to suit the situation, and their lack of any mental flexibility, are described by Russians as “being true to themselves,” as “adherence to principle”. Goys are so stupid and coarse that they do not even know how to lie. Again, they call their primitiveness and stupidity honesty and decency, although they are by nature mendacious and dishonest. In ancient times the goys referred to their characteristically primitive behaviour as barbarity, in the Middle Ages they termed it chivalry, and later they called it gentlemanly conduct. They committed suicide out of empty principles. LET THEM CONTINUE TO DO SO!

    Always remember the limits which goys set themselves. The thinking of the goys has stagnated within these limits, and they are unable to go beyond them. Therein lies their misfortune and our advantage. Speak and act in a way which their morality and their concepts do not permit.
    [shock-and-awe/shekinah tactics]
    Do things which seem to them to be impossible and incredible. They will not believe that you are capable of words and actions of which they are not capable.
    [such as the colossal holocaust lie, in TBTF category]

    Speak and act in a way which is confident, energetic, aggressive, discouraging and stunning. Produce more noise and oral trumpery, and say more things which are incomprehensible and pseudo-scientific. Create theories, hypotheses, tendencies, schools, practicable and impracticable methods. The more extravagant, the better! Do not be confused because no one needs these theories, or because by tomorrow they will have been forgotten about. A new day, and with it new ideas, will come. It is here that our self-assertion, our superiority, and the power of our spirit, all find expression. Let the goys bear the brunt of the ideas we float. Let them rack their brains looking for any grains of rationality in our ideas, and let them seek and find in our ideas things which are not there. Tomorrow we shall give their primitive brains some new food to chew on.

    It does not matter what you say. What matters is how you say it. Your self-confidence will be perceived as conviction, your ambition will be thought to be loftiness of mind, and your manner of preaching and putting people right will be regarded as superiority. TWIST THE BRAINS OF THE GOYS, AND WORK THE GOYS UP INTO A NERVOUS STATE! Place the upstarts and bawlers in a compromising position, and stir up the pride of the crowd against any sceptics. In your discussions and debates, use rhetorical methods which border on the indecent. If anyone doubts what you are saying and objects to it, ask him his surname, where he works and what his job is. This will usually shock and intimidate the goys, and they will retreat. Demand replies, and when you have received them, say over and over again, without analysing the essence of the replies: “It’s not like that, it’s not like that at all!”

    diversionary tactics, creating irritants

    If a Russian tries to show his worth and to attract attention to himself, you must create more sound effects at that moment, shuffle your feet, stand up and walk about, make creaking noises with the chairs, laugh, chatter, hum something under your breath, cough and blow your nose, and interrupt him by making speeches, conversing, telling jokes, and the like. Cause the Russians a mass of petty, annoying inconveniences of which they are not immediately aware. Place your things on top of their belongings, tread on their feet, breathe in their faces, and talk in a provocatively loud way. Let them constantly feel your elbow in their side. The Russians cannot endure this for long. To avoid any scandals, they will go away, leaving the place free for you to occupy… They think it is particularly smart to slam the door and walk away. Give them the opportunity to do so! POLITE IMPERTINENCE IS OUR WATCHWORD!

    Accuse of antisemitism those who try to expose you. Pin the label of “antisemite” on them, and you will see with what pleasure the other goys will take up this version. On the whole, all Russians are antisemites, but as soon as you pin this label on one Russian, he becomes defenceless, because all the others will throw him to us as a sacrifice and will destroy him with their own hands. And we shall attach the stigma to the next victim.

    more psychological combat tactics

    Play on the soft-heartedness of the Russians. Make yourselves out to be poor and unhappy, arouse compassion and sympathy for yourselves, spread rumours about the eternally suffering nation, about persecution in the past and discrimination today. THE TACTIC OF THE “POOR JEW” HAS BEEN PROVING ITS WORTH FOR THOUSANDS OF YEARS! Even if the Russians have less than us, they will nonetheless help us to have more. The Russians like being benefactors and guardians, and every beggar strives to be a benefactor, because that raises his status. The generosity of the Russians increases in the same measure as their ability to put it into effect decreases. Take from them what they can give: a mangy sheep will at least yield a tuft of wool! 🙂

    [the old: “is it good for jews”]
    Interpret all phenomena in the light of our interests. Every phenomenon must, without fail, be considered from the point of view of the harm or benefit it produces for the Jews!

    Inform one another about everything which may harm or benefit us. Information is the Holy of Holies! Money, groups of specialists, and information: these are the three supports upon which our well-being is founded!

    It is every Jew’s sacred duty and obligation to inform another Jew of what the goys intend to do. You helped me today, I shall help you tomorrow – therein lies our strength.

    Our God bequeathed to us the task of ruling the world, and we rule it. Our task is to keep the world in our hands. Keep in your hands the means of propaganda and information: the press, radio, television and cinema. We must penetrate further into the apparatus of Party and State authority. Regarding any question, form a public opinion which takes account of our national interests.

    Any trifle can be turned into a problem, and any problem into a trifle. Not one public process must be allowed to drift of its own accord. If it does not benefit us, slow it down, or direct it against our enemies, the goys. We must be at the head of any undertaking, so that we can guide it in the required direction.

    [illuminating principle, the jew-zen]
    Be the leaders in everything, strive always to be the first! Cultivate within yourself the characteristics of leadership. Do this every hour, every minute, even in the trifles of everyday life. Do not give way in anything. Try not to give way even in respect of trifles, whether they be your seat in a bus or train or your place in a queue in a shop.

    the following is so evilly brilliant that it deserves a special emphasis

    It is permissible, by way of an exception, to allow goys of non-Russian extraction to do creative work. Do not allow Russians to do this! We shall always deserve blame if we allow Russians to do such work. And do not be afraid of us gaining a reputation as nationalists: when persons of mixed nationality with an admixture of Jewish blood or, if the worst comes to the worst, representatives of ethnic minorities, are present, this will produce for us an illusion of internationalism. If you have a vacancy, only appoint a Jew to fill it.

    If you cannot do this, cancel the post. If you can do neither the one nor the other, appoint an Asian. If none is available, take a Pole, a UKRAINIAN or, if the worst comes to the worst, a Byelorussian. All these have scores to settle with the Russians. After they have been worked on for a while they will become your allies. They are all only antisemites in their own native lands. In Russia it is more beneficial to them to be internationalists.

    hopefully now you understand the duplicity of victoria nuland.

    ok, enough, i hope to have sold you on the importance and benefit of reading some of these deep-thinking russians, so sorely absent in other cucasian societies these days of the Trump Derangement Syndrome pandemic.

  2. #2 by William on 03/12/2018 - 9:34

    Einstein and Salk were jewish frauds:
    https://www.naturalnews.com/031564_Jonas_Salk_medical_experiments.html
    http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=13400
    The only thing they should claim credit for is being the best liars. Now that is true.

