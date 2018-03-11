Solzhenitsyn’s Damning History of the Jews in Russia – a Review



RUSSIA INSIDER – So what is so naughty, naughty about this book? “The Jews accumulated wealth by cooperating with each other.” “They made profits by taking the peasants’ grain to the point of impoverishing them (and causing famine), turning it into brandy, and then encouraging drunkenness.” “Jews forced peasants into lifelong debt and crushing poverty by requiring payment, in cattle and tools, for liquor.” Since Jews Take Collective Credit for Their Albert Einsteins and Jonas Salks, Should They Not Also Assume Collective Liability for Jewish Mass-Murderers Such as Genrikh Yagoda and Lazar Kaganovich? CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

