LOL!!! IDF preparing for conflict with ISIS

ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS – ISIS’ budget is equal to that of the IDF, IDF commander says. The IDF is preparing for the possibility that ISIS may become a security threat, now that the terror organization has succeeded in amassing enough money in recent years to carry out terror attacks in close proximity to Israel.

“They’ve always had daring, and they evince much self-confidence against the Egyptian enemy,” said Colonel Avi Rahamim, commander of the IDF’s Sagi Brigade, stationed near the Egyptian border. “They have begun organizing professional army groups, have appointed ersatz commanders, and everything seems to be more organized, allowing them to achieve not-insignificant accomplishments.”

Surprisingly, ISIS’ only successes have been in the Sinai, adjoining Israel.

“Their activities in the Sinai Peninsula have gained strength in the past year,” Rahamim noted. “ISIS is trying to achieve independence in the region, They worked to rob a bank and accumulate money. They’ve accumulated a million dollars, which is just about equal to the organization’s annual budget.”

“We have been analyzing our operational responses to make sure they are appropriate for the enemy facing us. We have observed the way they attack Egyptian targets, and keep adjusting our operational responses in line with the scenarios being played out in our vicinity,” he concluded.