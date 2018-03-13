Putin and the Jews

Silence of the world’s leaders in the face of Putin’s comments about the Jews is dangerous
jpost
In an interview with NBC’s Megyn Kelly that was broadcast over the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the possibility that “Jews” were the ones responsible for meddling in the 2016 US president election.
After being pressed by Kelly to comment on claims of Russian interference in the elections, Putin replied, “Maybe they’re not even Russians. Maybe they’re Ukrainians, Tatars, Jews, just with Russian citizenship. Even that needs to be checked.”
Putin must have known that a Russian president insinuating “Jews” were behind a plot to meddle in the US elections would smack of antisemitism. After all, The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion was a fabrication of the Czarist secret police.
Anti-Jewish paranoia resonates deeply within Russian society. In the pre-Soviet era, it was based on medieval Christian – particularly Russian Orthodox – notions about purported Jewish perniciousness and power.
By the late 1940s, after the creation of the State of Israel, and in the early 1950s with the onset of the Cold War, the Jews began to be seen by the Soviet leadership as an ethnic diaspora potentially loyal to a hostile foreign state. Their disproportionately high representation in the upper echelon of literally every sphere of Soviet cultural, scientific and industrial life began to be seen as a threat. Stalin’s purges, which resulted in the assassination or imprisonment of thousands of Jews, were often openly anti-Jewish.
After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russian nationalist accounts of history seek to delegitimize Bolshevism by equating it with Jewishness and portraying it as an alien assault on the Russian people and culture. Alexander Solzhenitsyn famously urged Jews to accept “moral responsibility” for those of their kinsmen who “took part in the iron Bolshevik leadership and, even more so, in the ideological guidance of a huge country down a false path.”