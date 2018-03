Prominent white nationalist charged in bizarre scheme to impregnate autistic Hispanic teen to secure US citizenship

Jean-Francois Gariepy, a prominent Canadian white nationalist YouTuber who has in the past made videos with racist icon Richard Spencer, has been accused of trying to impregnate an autistic teenage girl with a mental age of 10 in a bizarre bid to secure American citizenship.

Court filings show that Gariepy recently tried to claim that a 19-year-old Hispanic woman — whom a counselor described as having “the social and mental maturity of a 10- or 11-year-old child” — was his pregnant fiancée in an apparent bid to become an American citizen.

However, a medical examination of the woman, whom Gariepy met over the internet, revealed that she was not pregnant.

Gariepy claims that he did not try to impregnate the autistic teen for immigration purposes, and he says that suggestions otherwise are merely the accusations of “leftist women” who are out to smear him.

However, a court filing made by attorneys for Gariepy’s third wife in a child custody dispute show that he would have had reason to impregnate an American citizen if he’d wanted to stay in the United States.

“The defendant is a citizen of Canada and currently in the United States under a conditional visa based upon his marriage to the plaintiff,” his wife claimed in court documents. “Said visa is conditional and up for review by U.S. Immigration in July 2016.”

Gariepy, however, denies that his immigration status had anything to do with his decision to enter into a relationship with an autistic teen — and he notes that he has since moved back to Canada instead of trying to become a U.S. citizen.