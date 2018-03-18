«
When Dealing with a Bear, Hubris Is Suicidal




THE SAKER – An Empire built (and maintained) on lies, accepted on the basis ignorance, justified by hypocrisy and energized by hysterics. This is what the “Western world” stands for nowadays. And while there is definitely a vocal minority of “resisters” (from the Left and the Right – also two categories I don’t find analytically helpful – and from many other schools of political thought), the sad reality is that the vast majority of people around us accept this and see no reason to denounce it, nevermind doing something about it. That is why “they” got away with 9/11 and why “they” will continue to get away with future false-flags because the people lied to, realize, at least on some level, that they are being lied to and yet they simply don’t care. CONTINUE READING

  1. #1 by Brownhawk on 03/18/2018 - 9:34

    Does the Saker know that the bear is a piece on the board, and not behind it MOVING the pieces? Apparently not, like the vast majority of readers.

    At some point, though. when the game is finished the bear will still be standing, and the movers of the pieces on either side of the board will never get to checkmate

    ed note–I/we run into this often amongst readers of websites such as this, where there is the ‘hidden hand’ of Judea behind EVERYTHING and where ALL PLAYERS operating at any level of power or prominence are mere pawns with no real power of their own other than to act as chess pieces for the Jews.

    Yes, the Jews are powerful, and yes, they work behind the scenes in ways that escape the notice of the general public until BOOM something big happens that works in their favor and people are left scratching their heads saying ‘how did we not see that coming?’

    But the notion that every gear, every wheel, every bolt is owned and maneuvered by them is not only false
    but dangerous to us who are engaged in this struggle. It breeds defeatism, doubt, paranoia, etc which the Jews obviously use to their own benefit.

    Sometimes when you hear a branch snap in the deep, dark woods it is indeed some predator sneaking up on you. Other times however it is just a deer or some other harmless animal, and it is the competent soldier/survivalist who can differentiate between the two without going ‘full auto’ and in the process, not only using up all his ammo but as well making a lot of unnecessary noise that only works to the enemy’s benefit.

