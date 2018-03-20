«
»

Before Hitler Came: How the Germans Went Crazy for Sex


continue reading

This entry was posted on 03/20/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by nooralhaqiqa on 03/20/2018 - 9:34

    Most enlightening video I have seen in years. A LOT of social issues are pulled together here; save this video before it is removed from the internet. It is just that dangerous to the PTB.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: