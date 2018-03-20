FRANCE: Not a safe country for Jewish children

ED-NOTE – An interesting point to highlight here is that it is the French Muslim community who is often accused of most of the anti-shemitic acts of ‘aggression’. It is the Muslims who are responsible for making France an inhospitable hotel for Jews and forcing them to make aliyah to the Promised Land.

Most of ‘French’ Jews end up in the city of Netanya which Israelis nicknamed the ‘Little France’. It is a most secure Jewish ghetto, 99% of its population is Jewish and one would think that Jews of Netanya could not find a better ghetto on earth where to feel free to be Jewish, to live and practice their Jewishness to the letter and yet, it is estimated that half of them end up returning to France. In other words, despite all the alleged intense, pathological and incurable judeophobia of France, ‘French’ Jews prefer to live in France than in Israel.

Why?

————————————————————-

ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS – In 1942, the Nazis took control of the areas under the French collaborationist Vichy Regime . A year later, a children’s home that provided refuge for Jewish children was established in the village of Izieu.

When the Italians surrendered to the Allies, the Nazis occupied the area and carried out a raid on the orphanage known as “La Maison d’Izieu”, the name of a sleepy village in central France. 44 children, aged between four and seventeen, were gassed like insects in a hallway with a low, heavy ceiling in Auschwitz.

The story of France will be stained forever by the memory of those children.

Once again, crazy things happen to French Jewish children every week.

An eight-year-old Jewish boy was walking in Sarcelles, the “little Jerusalem” of French Jewry. He was wearing a kippa, a skullcap. Two teens attacked him, dropped him and then hit him on the ground.

Ten days earlier, a Jewish girl was returning home from Raincy’s private high school Merkaz-Hatorah when she was attacked by a man who cut her.

Then four Arab teens beat a Jewish boy with a stick and took away his kippa outside a synagogue in Paris.

A few days earlier, the 14-month-old daughter of a French rabbi was injured after being exposed to acid in her stroller. The girl had burns to the back and legs. This happened in the city of Bron, near Lyon.

What a strange country France has become, a place where Islamists shoot 3 Jewish children in Toulouse and now hit them on the street and throw acid into their strollers.

France,is not a country for Jewish children. Panic reigns in the French suburbs where most of Jews live. “Synagogues brûlées, République en ranger” – Synagogues burned, Republic in danger, they mourn.

France is falling into the languor of a massive Islamization.

Yes, the country is lost. La France est perdu.