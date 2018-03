Sorry, but the Messiah is NOT a Christian concept

ed note–a very important piece to read, consider, and understand on many levels.

First and foremost is the fact that few today understand just how serious and dire the circumstances are faced by everyone and everything these days. Like the scenery played out in the iconic 70’s film Jaws, where the townspeople of Amity go about their lives, going to the beach, swimming and in general living their blissful existence without any consideration whatsoever for the fact that there is a monster lurking in the waters just a few feet away from them just waiting to make them his next meal, likewise the people of the West have no idea whatsoever of the kind of hell that is headed their way as a result of Judea’s plans for them that are thousands of years old along in their fermentation.

One of these is that of the Messiah, or as the Jews refer to him, the ‘Moshiac’ an obvious cognate of the name ‘Moshe’, or Moses, considered the greatest warlord in Hebraic history. Throughout the millenia, Christians have–without giving it the kind of rational, critical thought that it deserves–attributed the hellish and unholy description of this Moshiac in the Old Testament to the peaceful, Godly man Jesus, despite the fact that this violent creature is clearly and unequivocally depicted in the Old Testament as a warlord who is there for the BENEFIT OF THE JEWISH PEOPLE and no one else. His role is by no means universal, compassionate, just, or all-embracing, as Jesus’ was. He is there to ‘deal’ with the enemies of Judea in ways which the Jews have not been able to, and to bring about all the delusions of grandeur and self-perceived ‘greatness’ which is the intoxicant of Judaism and the favored poison of its addicts, to wit–

‘The Gentiles shall come to your light,

And their kings to the brightness of your ascension…

You shall drink their milk and draw milk from the breasts of their kings…

Strangers shall stand and feed your flocks,

And the sons of the foreigner shall be your plowmen and your vinedressers…

You shall be named the priests of the Lord and the Gentiles shall call you the servants of God as you eat their riches, while they boast of your greatness and surrender unto you all their gold and incense…

The children of those who afflicted you shall come bowing down to you,

And all those who despised you shall fall prostrate at the soles of your feet,

The sons of foreigners shall build up your walls,

And their kings shall minister to you, as your gates remain open, day and night,

So that men may bring to you the wealth of the Gentiles, while their kings are led in humble procession before you,

For the nation which will not bow down and serve you shall perish, it shall be utterly destroyed…

–Book of Isaiah

by Rabbi Lawrence Hajioff

When I was a teenager I was asked a question that shocked me. I was student at a Jewish high school in London and I had a strong Jewish identity, even if Jewish learning was not my top priority.

I was at shabbaton with a bunch of my friends and 200 other Jewish teenagers, and naturally we all thought we knew everything there is to know about being Jewish. A speaker stood up in front of us and asked, “You guys think you know a lot about Judaism. Well, let me ask you a simple question: what’s the name of Jesus’s mother?”

Without missing a beat a chorus of, “Mary!” rang out in the crowd.

“Okay,” he said, “What’s the name of Moses’s mother?”

Silence hung in the air until someone finally shouted out, “Miriam” and another “Tzipora!”

Both were wrong. None of us knew. (It’s Yocheved, in case you’re wondering.) How could I know more about Jesus than Moses? Furthermore I knew Judaism rejected Jesus as the Messiah, but I had no idea what the Jewish view of the Messiah was at all.

Fast forward many years and I now teach courses and seminars on the Jewish view of the Messiah. And it’s not surprising to me to hear that many Jews mistakenly believe the entire concept of a Messiah to be a Christian one.

It’s not. Here’s why.

Jewish history has a beginning, middle and end. Every challenge that has happened to the Jewish people throughout our history, every exile, crusade, pogrom and Holocaust, is leading us to what the Torah calls, “The End of Days”. It refers to a time when the Jewish people will return safely to our homeland Israel and be able to live in peace without being attacked for who we are and what we believe.

This final redemption will not only affect the Jews, but the entire world. The prophet Isaiah describes a vision of the peaceful world awaiting us; his words are etched into the wall outside the United Nations where it says, “They shall beat their swords into ploughshares, and their spears into pruning hooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore.” The world will come to recognize the reality of God and the truth of Torah, and war will finally be lifted from the face of world.

Think of it as the final page of a gripping novel or the last moments of an intense movie when the climax brings everything together and the arc of the story is completely revealed. Every episode of world history will finally make sense.

The Hebrew term for the Messiah is Moshiach. Jewish tradition teaches us that the Moshiach will be a normal human being, born of human parents. He will also be a great leader and an extremely wise Torah scholar. He will put these talents to use to precipitate a worldwide upheaval which will bring perfect social justice to all of humanity. The Moshiach will also be a great prophet, second only to Moses in his level of prophecy. He will need all of these powers in order to fulfill his mission.

As a Jewish king and redeemer he will have a number of tasks. Here are a few of them–

1. Spread Torah knowledge to all Jewish people

2. Inspire Jews to return to their Jewish faith.

3. Return the Jews scattered throughout the world to their homeland Israel

4. Teach the entire world of the One true God.

5. Build the third and final Temple on Temple Mount in Jerusalem

Each one of these tasks and many more will establish a new world of peace over all of humanity and bring an end to all war and bloodshed, which will be the advent of a new era of peace and prosperity to all mankind.