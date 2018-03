‘In this immoral habitat, he thrives…Like a fish swimming in water or a bird flying within the sky, the tribalist finds a subterranean home consistent with his nature…He knows that he never prospers within a healthy society, since in a morally ordered environment, his presence is repellent and unnecessary…His ideas are labeled as subversive, and thus he is recognized, set upon, cast out…This is why he promotes societal sickness rather than health, chaos rather than order, war rather than peace, for in so doing, he works to create the conditions necessary for his survival…’