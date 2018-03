The sentencing of Ahed, Nariman and Nour Tamimi: The struggle continues!

The sentencing did not only carry an eight-month prison sentence for Ahed, but also a 5,000 NIS ($1,400 USD) fine as well as three years of a suspended sentence. Two other Tamimi women strugglers were sentenced at the same time: Ahed’s mother, Nariman, a leader in the indigenous land defense movement in their village of Nabi Saleh, and Ahed’s cousin, Nour.