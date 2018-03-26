Bolton may herald rightward shift in Trump’s foreign policy

New national security adviser, a UN ambassador under George W. Bush, was strong supporter of Iraq war and advocates regime change in Iran

ed note–now wait a minute… ‘ MAY herald a rightward shift’ in Trump’s foreign policy?

This is a right-wing Israeli outlet writing these words. How can it be that Israel’s right wing does not consider Trump a ‘right winger’?

The answer is simple for those who actually pay close attention to the details and to the nuances of the politics of Judea, Inc.

‘Right wing’ means in support of ‘Greater Israel’ as it is described/detailed in the Torah, to wit–

‘On that day the LORD made a covenant with Abraham, saying “To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates”…–Genesis, 15:18

‘And God spoke unto us saying, ‘Go to the hill-country and all the places nigh thereunto… in the Arabah, the hill-country and in the Lowland… in the South and by the sea-shore, the land of the Canaanites, and Lebanon, as far as the great river, the river Euphrates…Go in therefore and possess the land which the Lord swore unto your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, unto them and to their seed after them…’ Deuteronomy 1:6–8

‘Every place whereon the sole of your foot shall tread shall be yours, from the wilderness, and Lebanon, from the river Euphrates, even unto the hinder sea shall be your border…’ Deuteronomy 11:24

‘…From the wilderness, and this Lebanon, even unto the great river, the Euphrates, all the land of the Hittites, and unto the Great Sea toward the going down of the sun, shall be your border…’Joshua 1:4

–When the Lord your God brings you into the land he swore to your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, he will give you a land with large, flourishing cities you did not build, houses filled with all kinds of good things you did not provide, wells you did not dig, and vineyards and olive groves you did not plant…–Book of Deuteronomy

And please, all of you out there who maintain the vapid assertion that the violent, rapacious ideology of Zionism has absofreakinglutely nothing whatsofreakingever to do with the holy, pure-as-the-wind-driven snow religion of Judaism, as well as all you Christians out there who adhere to your Old Testament with the same fervor and fervency as your New, please note that these aforelisted words which were/are the igniting force of all the murder and mayhem in the Middle East came from the Torah, not the Talmud, and certainly did not originate with the ‘secular’ and ‘heretical’ Theodore Herzl, nor with his ‘secular’ and ‘heretical’ book, ‘The Jewish State’.

Now as it pertains to Trump–

He is not–as far as the Zionist lexicon goes–‘right wing’. He is not cut from the same cloth as his predecessors who were willing to commit the military forces of the United States towards the goal of creating this ‘Greater Israel’ as dreamt of and planned for by Jewry for thousands of years. For practical purposes, yes, he ‘recognizes’ that ‘Israel exists,’ but only in its present form and no further. More impotantly as it all relates to what is taking place now, he recognizes that all of this ‘from the Nile to the Euphrates’ business is literally going to destroy not only the United States but indeed the entire world and this is the reason why he is committed to this ‘ultimate’ peace deal (amazing that no one has yet to put the pieces together as to what Trump really meant in using the word ‘ULTIMATE’) and thus the reason why he is not considered ‘right wing’ as far as the Zionist lexicon goes and therefore why there has been a relentless campaign to undermine him before he was even elected.

Naturally of course, none of this will have an ounce of effect upon those who insist upon viewing all stereoscopic political events through a monoscopic lens and who will reflexively attribute Trump’s positioning of the barbarian Bolton as NSA to his being ‘owned by the Jews’ and ‘wanting to start WWIII’ rather than due to the more nuanced and complicated paradigms that are in operation.

Times of Israel

John Bolton, US President Donald Trump’s incoming national security adviser — and his third to date — is a divisive foreign policy figure who was an unabashed supporter of the Iraq war and advocates regime change in Iran.

The rise of the mustached Bolton, a former UN ambassador under former president George W. Bush who served in three federal agencies under presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, is likely to herald a rightward shift in Trump’s foreign policy and an embrace of more hard-line policies.

Bolton, 69, has been an especially outspoken critic of the Iran nuclear agreement. Trump had campaigned against the deal and vowed to end it, but instead heeded the advice of two outgoing aides, national security adviser H.R. McMaster and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, to delay the move.

Since firing Tillerson and announcing his intent to replace him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Trump has signaled he is eager to make good on his promise on Iran. On Tuesday he coyly said, “You’re gonna see what I do.”

Trump had originally considered choosing Bolton, a Fox News contributor, as his secretary of state. But Bolton’s background complicated his chances for Senate confirmation.

When George W. Bush became president, Bolton served as the State Department’s point-man on arms control, where he battled other governments over nuclear weapons tests, land mines, biological weapons, ballistic missile limits and the International Criminal Court.

An unabashed proponent of American power and a strong supporter of the Iraq war, Bolton was unable to win Senate confirmation after his nomination to the UN post turned off many Democrats and even some Republicans. He resigned after serving 17 months as a Bush “recess appointment,” which allowed him to hold the job on a temporary basis without Senate confirmation.

The human rights group Amnesty International called Trump’s choice “reckless.”

“Bolton’s influence over national security policy could result in even more civilian deaths and potentially unlawful killings given his disdain for international law and international institutions,” Zeke Johnson, Senior Director of Programs at Amnesty International USA, said Thursday night.

In recent years, Trump has denounced the US invasion of Iraq, describing it as a waste of lives and money — though his contemporaneous views were less clear. He has also been critical of Bush and Republicans for their support of the nearly nine-year conflict, which saw more than 4,400 American service-members killed and more than 31,000 wounded.

Bolton has maintained a pair of political committees, which he has used to funnel political support to hawkish candidates. The top donor to the groups was Robert Mercer, who has given $5 million to Bolton’s super PAC in recent years.

Mercer was also a top supporter of Trump’s campaign.

Bolton, who was born in Baltimore and graduated summa cum laude from Yale, briefly flirted with running for president in 2015, making campaign trips to early states and candidate cattle-calls. He and Trump have met regularly since Trump took office.

Bolton is Trump’s third national security adviser. He brought in McMaster to replace Michael Flynn, who, along with Trump’s deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates and campaign aide George Papadopoulos, has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. Flynn is now cooperating with investigators looking into potential collusion between Russia and Trump’s campaign and other potential misdeeds by Trump and those in the president’s orbit