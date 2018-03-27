Israeli woman caught on film hurling racial abuse at black man in supermarket
Woman, apparently mistaking man of Ethiopian descent for African asylum-seeker, accuses him of ruining south Tel Aviv as onlookers stay silent
Times of Israel
A woman was filmed heaping racial abuse on a man of Ethiopian descent in a central Israeli supermarket, as those around remain silent.
Adamo Tagenia, aged around 30, was shopping in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv, when a woman who identified herself only as Varda began to yell at him, seemingly unprovoked.
The incident was filmed by Tagenia and posted online Monday by his sister.
The woman said that individuals like him were “killing the people of south Tel Aviv.”
Many veteran residents of the neighborhood, which saw an influx of tens of thousands of Sudanese and Eritrean migrants in the last decade, blame the decline of the working class area on the newcomers and accuse them of spreading crime. Their opposition has helped fuel a controversial government decision — currently held up in the courts — to have all of the Africans deported.
Tagenia’s sister, Sarit, who uploaded the video onto Facebook on Monday, said the woman started by asking her brother if he was from Sudan or Eritrea. When he said it was not relevant, Varda broke out into a racist monologue.
“Go and live in south Tel Aviv. We’ll see what you’ll do there,” she screamed at the man.
“They’re trash, aren’t they?” she continued and, on noticing that Tagenia was filming the outburst, said, “Go on, you son of a bitch, film me until tomorrow.”
Tagenia can be heard asking those around him, “Did you hear, did you hear?” but nobody else replies.
The woman also called Tagenia a kushi, a derogatory term for black people. “You’re black and your soul is black,” she shouted.
When Tagenia calmly says to the woman, “Varda, you’re an elderly lady,” the woman retorts, “You don’t scare me. Move, get out of my face. I don’t want to see you. I’m about to throw up.”
In her Facebook post, Sarit Tagenia spoke out against the failure of other people in the store to intervene and praised her brother for maintaining his composure.
“The saddest thing is that none of the customers in the supermarket opened their mouths against the sickening behavior of this woman. I’m proud of my brother for his patience, because not many people would have behaved like that.”
#1 by SHAFAR NULLIFIDIAN on 03/27/2018 - 9:34
Israel is a sh*t hole country.It in inhabited principally by unprincipled sh*tholes that have infested The Levant like plague carrying vermin.
#2 by paschnn1 on 03/27/2018 - 9:34
Kudos to your brother and as a “comfort” to you, realize the Jews’ visceral hatred endangers ALL non-jews. “Jewmerica” is simply suffering from cowardice and an absolute DREAD of being seen as “politically incorrect”. This, being accomplished via JFK being murdered before he could;
Force AIPAC’s precursor to register as a foreign agent, (essentially ELIMINATING their “ownership” of the D.C. crowd.
Force occupied Palestine to allow inspectors into Dimona
Eliminate the CIA, well known to be joined at the hip to MOSSAD
Increase the printing of NON- Central Bank money.
Many believe this is what got him murdered… I think so as well.