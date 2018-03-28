Planned Parenthood Tweets: ‘We Need a Disney Princess Who’s Had an Abortion’

ed note–as we say here often, anyone who claims to be working against Judaic intrigue as it is manifested in all the bloody wars taking place around the world and especially in the Middle East cannot, repeat–CANNOT– fully grasp the mechanisms behind all this intrigue without understanding as well the insidious, deeply-rooted war that must first take place in the minds of Gentiledom which creates the ‘mood’ that leads to these wars, a transformative process that many refer to as ‘Cultural Marxism’.

Furthermore, anyone claiming their personal opposition/outrage to the massacre of innocents in places such as Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, etc, and yet who say with a straight face ‘I am pro-choice’ (a fancy, sterilized way of saying ‘I support the merciless slaughter of unborn human beings, either through them being torn to pieces so that they bleed to death in utero, them being burned to death chemically, or, as in the infamous procedure that takes place in 3rd trimester abortions where a fully developed child is delivered 9/10 the way out of the birth canal of his/her mother, has a pair of scissors jammed into the base of his/her skull and has his her brains sucked out via vacuum tube) such persons masquerading as ‘humane and humanitarian’ are no different than those bloodthirsty animals in occupied Palestine who claim to be the ‘Chosen’ people of some higher power and who cheer on the massacre of innocent men, women and children in places such as Gaza, oftentimes gathering at the border with beer, whisky, chips and lawnchairs in order to ‘get their fix’ of the religiously-inspired war porn that excites and animates them.

A Pennsylvania branch of Planned Parenthood raised eyebrows Tuesday after tweeting that Disney should widen its animated princesses to include one “who’s had an abortion” and “an undocumented immigrant.”

“We need a Disney princess who’s had an abortion. We need a Disney princess who’s pro-choice. We need a Disney princess who’s an undocumented immigrant. We need a disney princess who’s actually a union worker. We need a Disney princess who’s trans,” the account for Planned Parenthood of Keystone, Pennsylvania tweeted on Tuesday morning.

The tweet was deleted about two hours after being posted — but of course the Internet never forgets.

Both Planned Parenthood Keystone and the national organization did not immediately respond to request for comment from TheWrap on Tuesday.

In the Trump era, Planned Parenthood has come under increasing political attack for providing contraception and abortion services, and has been the subject of a sustained campaign to discredit and defund the organization.

Last year, the organization was the subject of legislation giving individual states the ability to withhold funding from its programs.