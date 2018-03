Theresa May’s Foreign Policy

BY THIERRY MEYSSAN – On 13 November last, Theresa May seized the opportunity offered by the Prime Minister’s annual speech at Lord Mayor’s Banquet to give an overview of the new British strategy after the Brexit . The United Kingdom intends to re-establish its Empire (Global Britain) by promoting international free exchange with the help of China and ejecting Russia from international instances with the help of its military allies – the United States, France, Germany, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Retrospectively, all the elements we can see today were mentioned in this speech, even if we didn't immediately understand it at the time.