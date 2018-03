Russia & Yehudi Arabia in talks for unprecedented deal to control oil supplies for 20 years

BUSINESS FINANCIAL POST – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Reuters that Riyadh and Moscow were considering a longer deal to extend a short-term alliance on oil curbs that began in January 2017 after a crash in crude prices. “We are working to shift from a year-to-year agreement to a 10-20 year agreement,” the crown prince told Reuters in an interview in New York late on Monday. “We have agreement on the big picture, but not yet on the detail.” CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

