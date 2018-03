Syrian Ambassador Threatens Israel: We Will Take The Golan Back

FORT RUSS – “We reject any terrorist or aggressive presence on our soil in any form and we will liberate all of our lands, including Golan, Afrin, Idlib and Raqqa,” Bashar al-Jaafari, Syria’s Ambassador to the United Nations stated yesterday. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 03/29/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.