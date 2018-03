LIBYA: Haftar-Gaddafi bloc, mystery of 10bn EUR and Sarkozy’s problems

EURASIA DAILY – Over the last months, we have heard three breaking reports about Libya: Saif al-Islam Gaddafi has decided to run Libyan presidency in 2018, some 10bn euro of Libyan assets have disappeared from Euroclear Bank and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been detained in Nanterre. Sarkozy is charged with taking as much as 50,000,000 EUR in cash from Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi when running for French Presidency in 2007 – twice as much as he was allowed to spend on his campaign.