Russian diplomat expulsions signal crude side of Western intention – A Chinese Perspective

GLOBAL TIMES – “Diplomat expulsions [following from Skripal affair] signal crude western intention … the fact that major Western powers can gang up and “sentence” a foreign country [Russia] without following the same procedures other countries abide by, and according to the basic tenets of international law, is chilling … Such actions are nothing more than a form of Western bullying that threatens global peace and justice … It is beyond outrageous how the US and Europe have treated Russia. Their actions represent a frivolity and recklessness that has grown to characterize Western hegemony that only knows how to contaminate international relations.