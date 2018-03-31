Iran: On Passover, Zionist tyrants murder those marching against bondage

Foreign Ministry says Jewish state engaged in ‘savage massacre’ of demonstrators

ed note–again, the futility of the Iranian Foreign Minister’s statement–no offense to you, Mr. Zarif–is underscored by the fact that he is trying to argue a moral point by utilizing the very same Judaic narrative which condones the very behavior taking place, and by doing so, undermines, counteracts, countermands, and contradicts the direction in which he is trying to formulate his argument.

By utilizing the Judaic narrative of the Passover myth, where the angry, vindictive god of the Jews YHWH brought a healthy dose of holy hell upon the innocent people of Egypt as collective punishment for what mean ol’ Pharaoh did, resulting in plague after plague after plague and then topped off with the angel of death slaughtering the first born member of every household, Zarif is giving weight, credibility, and strength to Israel’s stated ‘right’ to engage in genocidal force against the innocent people of Gaza because of what a few ‘evil-doers’ may have happened to do in resisting the predatory actions of the Jewish state.

Furthermore, lest we forget, the Judaic narrative regarding Passover does not end with beautiful, angelic music as the poor, beleaguered, ‘chosen’ people of YHWH walk peaceably and amiably into that land that had been ‘promised’ to them by the aforementioned violent, vindictive, psychopathic entity named YHWH, but rather, begins a chapter of bloodshedding and bloodletting against the indigenous people there (along with all their livestock, olive groves, places of worship, etc, exactly as we see taking place today) that might as well have featured in a Stephen King novel.

As long as the ‘enlightened’ world continues in its millenia-old failed strategy of placing the religion of the Jews atop some mantle of respectability and of affording it some place of undeserved honor alongside other philosophies that have contributed (and indeed continue to contribute) to the betterment of mankind and in the process, assiduously avoid diagnosing it as a malignancy and a toxicity upon well being of all men, then massacres such as what is taking place now–and even worse which are to come–will continue unabated and unrestrained as the Jews laugh themselves silly whenever someone comes forth using their own bloody narrative as an inducement towards trying to shame them for their behavior.

As far as Zarif’s statement concerning Trump’s ‘support’ for Israel being the catalyst for this latest bloodbinge in which the Jewish state must periodically engage in order to get her ‘fix’, well, doubtless there is some truth to that, but let us remember all the previous bloodbaths that took place in the past, including during the 8 years of Obama, who was not considered a ‘friend’ of Israel by the present Likud leadership, and how this had no effect on anything whatsoever.

Rather

Times of Israel

Iran’s foreign minister on Saturday condemned the fatal shooting of 16 Gazan protesters by Israeli troops and mocked the fact that it happened as Israeli Jews prepared to mark Passover.

The protesters were among thousands who marched along the Gaza-Israel border on Friday and set up protest camps at the start of a six-week campaign for the return of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees who fled or were expelled during Israel’s 1948 War of Independence.

The week-long Passover festival, which began at sundown on Friday, commemorates God’s liberation of the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt as told in the Book of Exodus in the Hebrew Bible.

“On the eve of Passover [of all days], which commemorates God liberating the Prophet Moses and his people from tyranny, Zionist tyrants murder peaceful Palestinian protesters — whose land they have stolen — as they march to escape their cruel and inhuman apartheid bondage. Shameful,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

Iran has long been a supporter of the Hamas terror group which controls the Gaza Strip.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghassemi condemned the “savage massacre of a large number of Palestinians by the armed forces of the Zionist regime.”

He said Israel had felt it could act with impunity because of the backing of US President Donald Trump and the covert ties being established by some regional leaders — an allusion to Saudi Arabia’s 32-year-old de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, an arch-foe of Iran.

“Unfortunately, the unconditional support of Mr. Trump and his administration, and the shameful efforts of some ignorant novice leaders to establish disgraceful secret relations with this regime, have made the leaders of the Zionist regime more presumptuous,” Ghassemi said.

The Trump administration has called repeatedly for an alliance against Iran between Israel and the Gulf Arab states, led by Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh has made no public comment although earlier this month it allowed the first commercial Israel-bound flights to cross its airspace, an Air India service between New Delhi and Tel Aviv.

Friday was the bloodiest single day in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since a 2014 war in Gaza. UN chief Antonio Guterres called for an “independent and transparent investigation.”

Israeli troops used live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas to keep thousands of Gazans from trying to approach the border fence. The military said protesters threw firebombs and rocks at soldiers, rolled burning tires at them and in one incident opened fire.

IDF spokesman Ronen Manelis said the army faced “a violent, terrorist demonstration at six points” along the fence. He said the IDF used “pinpoint fire” wherever there were attempts to breach or damage the security fence. “All the fatalities were aged 18-30, several of the fatalities were known to us, and at least two of them were members of Hamas commando forces,” he said.