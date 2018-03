LEST WE FORGET – Gaza Under Attack: A [short] chronology of disproportionate attacks on Gaza, 2005-2014

AL JAZEERA – 2014 – The latest Israeli military operation in Gaza, dubbed Operation Protective Edge, is the third major offensive on the Gaza Strip in six years.

Before the July 2014 offensive, the last large-scale escalation was in November 2012, when the Israeli military bombarded the Gaza Strip with air strikes for eight days.

Known as Operation Pillar of Defence, the strikes killed 171 Palestinians, including more than 100 civilians.