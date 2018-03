UK – Jeremy Corbyn given his orders by Board of directors of British Jews (Full Text) – MUST READ

Thank you for your letter of 26 March, setting out your detailed views on the problem of antisemitism in the Labour Party. (…) For whatever reasons,you have not, until now, seemed to grasp how strongly British Jews feel about the situation. Your letter was a welcome change in this regard, but only if it marks a new era of consistent and strong action and leadership to tackle the problem. Consequently, we appreciate your apology for the pain caused by antisemitism in the Labour Party and for your prior comments regarding the antisemitic mural; and your acknowledgement that this is not just “a matter of a few bad apples”, but represents a particular way of thinking. For the situation to meaningfully improve, rather than keep worsening, this understanding will require embedding across the Party.